The cast of Killer Boobs during rehearsal.

Te Puke Repertory’s next production will put the spotlight on cancer.

Pam Chapman is directing a talented team for the production of Killer Boobs by Christchurch playwright Tim Hambleton, who also wrote the popular production Gone to Seed.

“This is a fun show,” says Pam. “Sometimes it is emotional, but it is also a comedy, a light-hearted look about the serious subject of breast cancer.”

Killer Boobs will be on during the Daffodil Day Appeal and ticket sales and raffles will be used to raise funds for breast cancer and cancer research. Also, a charity performance night to fundraise for Boobops Dragon Boat Club has already sold out.

Pam is an experienced director who started as a young actor in a Dannevirke production of Dick Whittington that led to acting and directing roles at Otaki Players.

Since her move to the Bay, she has performed on stage as well as directed five other plays at Te Puke Repertory including Tim Hambleton’s Heaven Help Us.

Killer Boobs director Pam Chapman.

“I just love Tim’s plays. They are Kiwi plays. They are about us, and they are full of laughs.”

Pam is also delighted to be working with some exciting talent, both new and experienced.

“The whole team, both on stage and off, are bringing this well-written and witty script to life. It is a collaborative team effort, and we are looking forward to sharing this with our communities.

“Regulars will remember Bridget Mayer, Colleen Pye and Brenda Cooke but I am delighted with the newbies, Brigid Crawford, Angela Thomson and Jolyon Ludbrook. The backstage crew have also been working hard to make sure that we give patrons an excellent night’s entertainment.”

The Killer Boobs season runs from August 22 until September 2, with tickets available from Giftrapt or www.eventspronto.co.nz/tprs.