The cast and crew of Killer Boobs that opens at Te Puke's Litt Park Theatre next week.

Review: Killer Boobs

Who would think that such a serious subject as breast cancer could provide humour?

Your resounding cry of “no!” has been duly noted.

Humour and naughtiness are not what we usually associate with this topic and yet Dunedin-based playwright, Tim Hambleton, has done just that!

Ably directed by Pam Chapman, assisted by Michael Jones, Killer Boobs concerns a small group of breast cancer-affected women in a small South Island town, who meet monthly to support each other during this gruelling time in their lives and to battle to get funding for life-saving drugs.

There is such a variety of personalities and age groups that the dynamics of this scenario promise to bring interesting viewing.

Throw into this mix the relationships and secrets that each of these women has and the result is very entertaining theatre.

These are real people with very real lives!

At the heart of the support group is facilitator Jenny, deftly played by repertory stalwart Bridget Maher. Her concern for everyone is genuine and very caring.

Larger than life is the town’s busy-body grocery store supervisor Kath, who, sporting a pink wig, is delightfully portrayed by Brigid Crawford.

Her timid protege Bex, is endearingly presented by repertory newbie Angela Thomson.

Brenda Cooke admirably plays Louise, a self-opinionated, snooty egotist. Brenda’s facial expressions are a wonder to behold, giving life to a myriad of reactions to everyone else’s comments.

Promising to be a show-stealer, however, is tough-as-nails, gang wife Gena, superbly characterised by Colleen Pye, as you’ve never seen her before.

However, no portrayal of breast cancer would be complete without a token male.

Token? Hardly!

Enter the women’s hope for drug funding in the form of nervous, female-shy accountant Richard. Jolyon Ludbrook is more accustomed to being in musicals, but in this comedy has made the character of Richard his own as he engages awkwardly with this group of desperate women making their demands.

As usual, Te Puke Repertory has come up with a stunning production. The cast and crew, as seen in the photo, enthusiastically want to share it with you. So, make a date and be entertained one cool evening, August 22 to September 2 starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets available at www.eventspronto.co.nz/tprs or at Giftrapt.

- Lois Wort



