Jessica Lines wants the community of Paeroa to make even more of its incredible art centre. Photo / Supplied

Her grandmother brought her home, but the arts are keeping Jessica Lines in her small hometown of Paeroa.

Jessica is a fourth generation "maybe more" Paeroa local.

Having created a life for herself in Japan and Australia, she returned home to nurse her late grandmother Gloria Miller but says Paeroa gives her joy.

"It's home, so it feels safe and familiar and gives me joy. My great-grandparents and great-uncle were both mayors of the town. My great -uncle Graeme Lee was also a Member of Parliament for a long time, and his parents Ernie and Merle Lee were also mayors of the town.

"My great-grandfather Ernie also built a number of the buildings around Paeroa."

Jessica studied art as part of her healing when she lost her grandmother, and through this became introduced to, and involved in, the Paeroa Society of Arts.

She believes the arts add something important to any community.

"It creates a form of wonder and delight and a place for expression, however people in a community want to express themselves."

The Paeroa Society of Arts is owned by its art community.

Among its founders is Patron Judy Parker and a room in the building is named after her. Another is the Crosby Gallery, named after the late Brian Crosby.

The building includes a gallery, art room and pottery area, and Jessica is among those hoping to persuade more community members to use the space.

Members can join a Tuesday morning pottery group and an art group for painters.

"Art sometimes has a bad rep for being a 'golden age' thing to do, but my heart is for the Paeroa Arts Society and arts centre to have a range of arts and people to run workshops for all.

"Wed like people to use the rooms for workshops, and for the centre to be used more for creative purposes. Hopefully we can figure out how we can put the arts more into Paeroa."

Hauraki District Council is working on a Ten Year Plan that includes ways to get the arts thriving.

The council is actively promoting its Creative Communities Scheme to show what's been happening in the community and to show how this funding makes a difference to the feel of the community, a council spokesperson said.

A working party is also drafting up a Manaaki Toi Ora strategy on how the council moves forward with a new community focus on wellbeing, with Mayor Toby Adams chairing the working party.

Paeroa Society of Arts is hosting an exhibition of local artists from now until February 28 at 109 Normanby Rd, 10am to 3pm daily. Call or text Jessica to check on opening at 022 437 1980.