Kawerau set for $300m wood pellet plant, aims to reduce coal reliance

By Diane McCarthy, Whakatāne Beacon
Bay of Plenty Times·
4 mins to read

From left: Foresta head of project development and delivery Alex Johnson, Putauaki Trust chief executive John O’Brien, Foresta executive chairman Henry Chang, Kawerau Mayor Faylene Tunui, Foresta executive director Maurice Fabiani, business development manager Dean Ormond and supply chain manager Rafael Moradei met on Wednesday to discuss progress on the torrified wood pellet plant project for Kawerau. Photo / Troy Baker

Construction of a $300 million wood pellet plant in the Eastern Bay of Plenty is expected to start next month, with hopes it could reduce coal use.

Kawerau Mayor Faylene Tunui said Foresta’s proposed wood pellet plant in the Putauaki Trust Industrial Zone would couple economic growth with

