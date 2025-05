Unemployment to hit decade high, vape stores within walking distance of most schools and Trump told ‘country is not for sale’.

Police have named the man who died in a crash in the Bay of Plenty in January.

He was Paul Jukka Makela, 56, of Kawerau.

Makela died following a crash on State Highway 30 at Coastlands, on January 23.

“Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing,” police said.