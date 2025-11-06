“We have a big family, of Tongan and Māori descent,” Kingi said.

“Marae styles were normal at home, we all worked hard to help Mum and Dad, which helped us learn early on to know the value of hard work.”

Both sisters have strong community values.

Leokava-Taani is the Heartlands officer for Eastbay REAP in Kawerau, and Kingi is care and protection co-ordinator for Oranga Tamariki in Whakatāne.

Kingi said she thought they had similar ways of thinking about community issues.

“We think with our hearts and it’s probably why I have learnt the importance of processes, policies and procedures, because not everybody in the world thinks like that and you can get hurt. I have learnt that finding that balance between heart and mind keeps everyone safe where we all know what the expectations are and our roles and responsibilities.”

Leokava-Taani said her decision to stand for the council was hugely influenced by her sister.

“Growing up, my sister would always see my potential while I would always question it. I’m proud to say she has never been wrong yet. Would not be where I am today without her belief in my abilities to do anything.”

However, her one reason for applying for the council position was to get the best results for the people of Kawerau.

“I have worked with our whānau here in Kawerau with events supporting our community, while also bringing our free kai store to feed families. With my current employment, I continue to support whānau who come through our door and have built strong relationships with them.”

Kingi said she was proud of her sister.

“My husband and I may have nominated her, but she is the one who stood, who interviewed, who spoke and pushed past all her fears to stand in front of Kawerau, and they saw her for her and not because she was my sister but because she will do the job Kawerau needs each of our elected members to do.”

Asked what they would like to achieve with their time on council, Leokava-Taani said she would like to foster community engagement and drive positive change through collaborative decision-making.

Kingi said it was “to work as a team to ensure that Kawerau’s voice and autonomy is not lost in central government’s unhelpful legislative requirements”.

