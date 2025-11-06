Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Kawerau elects two sisters, Gloria Leokava-Taani and Sela Kingi, to council

Diane McCarthy, Whakatāne Beacon
Bay of Plenty Times·
3 mins to read

New Māori ward councillor Gloria Leokava-Taani and her older sister, district-wide councillor Sela Kingi. Photo / Supplied

New Māori ward councillor Gloria Leokava-Taani and her older sister, district-wide councillor Sela Kingi. Photo / Supplied

Kawerau voters have selected two sisters to sit side-by-side on the Kawerau District Council.

New Kawerau Māori ward councillor Gloria Leokava-Taani is the younger sister of second-term district-wide councillor Sela Kingi.

The two women are the oldest and second-eldest of eight siblings to parents Jeanne and Tupou Taani.

Being similar

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save