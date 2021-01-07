Kawerau dairy robbed, staff member allegedly assaulted

The River Rd Dairy in Kawerau was robbed on Monday morning. Photo / File

Police are calling for information after an aggravated robbery at Kawerau's River Rd Dairy.

In a statement today, police said four people entered the dairy, with one person allegedly armed with a knife, about 6.10am on Monday. Police say a fifth person waited outside.

A store attendant, who was alone in the shop, was allegedly threatened and assaulted.

The man was shaken by the incident but he was not seriously injured, the statement said.

Police said cigarettes and cash were allegedly stolen and a vehicle was found abandoned nearby later that morning.

One youth has been charged with aggravated robbery and has been remanded in custody to appear in the Whakatāne Youth Court at a later date. Another youth is helping with the ongoing investigation.

Police are calling on witnesses or anyone who has information about the incident to contact them on 105, quoting file number 210104/4921.