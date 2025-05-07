Despite its $13,000 annual tuition, parent Jeff Brown said the school was often misperceived as a profit-driven institution.
“It’s not,” he said. “It’s all about values, not money.”
After returning from the UK, Brown initially hesitated to enrol his daughter at Matahui School. But after visiting, he changed his mind.
“It was beautiful to see how passionate the people and teachers were at Matahui School,” he said.
In 2024, the school applied to become a charter school, but was declined in a letter from the Charter School Authorisation Board.
“Private schools are already provided with flexibility, can innovate, and generally perform strongly on national assessments such as NCEA,” the letter read.
Woods said in her view, the board misunderstood Matahui’s unique role.
“We’re not a private school making money – we’re a not-for-profit,” she said.
After the Charter School Authorisation Board rejected Matahui School’s application, it explored becoming a state school. But McCullough said that model also proved a poor fit, especially given the lack of state resources for neurodiverse learners.
Woods argued that the current funding model for these children needed reform.
There is high-needs funding and in-class support funding that can be quite restrictive, Woods said.
“We’ve got one child always funded, and another in the pipeline [to receive funding].”
However, Woods said it could be challenging to obtain any more funding, despite her belief that the school having neurodiverse children saved the government money.
The school also supported several gifted students who worked beyond their age level.
Charter School Authorisation Board chairperson Justine Mahon told NZME a charter school could be established in two ways: either by a sponsor applying to develop a new school or a state or state-integrated school converting to charter status.
“Under the legislation, private schools can’t convert to a charter school,” Mahon said.