Hugh Moore has maintained the same exercise programme for 25 years bar introducing weights.

You can set your watch to Hugh Moore.

Religiously, at 5.24am every week morning he walks through the doors of Katifit Gym.

And like a ghost, he’s gone again at 6.18am to Kauri Point to get breakfast on for wife Dorothy and himself.

Hugh is the original member of the local gym on Sheffield St. ‘’Future Fitness’' first opened 25 years ago on January 13, 1999 and Katifit will celebrate its quarter-century milestone with a family day later in the year.

Hugh, 75, says he’s a man of exact time and a creature of habit.

‘’The alarm goes off at 5am and by the time I get up, get washed, dressed, feed the cat and get down here it’s 5.24am.

‘’And then you get into a habit and I’m a man of habit.’’

Hugh was first assigned his 50 minute exercise programme by original owner and personal trainer Graham Edy in 1999 (Graham still occasionally trains people at the gym).

Hugh Moore with Katifit owner Jenna McCready.

‘’I told Graham I’m not here to be a hero of the world, I’m just here for fitness.’’

Hugh has kept his programme the same after all these years except he’s added another five minutes after introducing weights.

His workout contrives of stretching and warm up exercises, light cardio and weights. Hugh says it sets him up for the day as he’s still working on his orchard like has done for 52 years.

There’s the odd day he doesn’t feel like going.

Back in the day, Katifit was one of three rooms.

Hugh says it was ‘’pretty tight’' and could only comfortably fit 10-12 people.

Hugh recalls Graham was mad on rugby league and had a board with league happenings and league T-shirts adorned the gym.

There was no television and the only sounds were from a CD/tape player. Gymgoers brought in their own music.

‘’Some guy used to like the heavy stuff, he used to hog the music.’’

There are still at least 10 of the original exercise machines and some original weights at the gym.

The gym has had four sets of owners and three name changes... Future Fitness, Flex Fitness and now Katifit. It is owned by Jenna McCready.



