The 2023 New Zealand Jiu Jitsu Nationals were held in Auckland.

The 2023 New Zealand Jiu Jitsu Nationals were held in Auckland.

Twenty-nine athletes from Global Jiu-Jitsu Academy in Katikati attended the 2023 New Zealand Jiu Jitsu Nationals in Auckland late last month.

The team returned with 20 medals — six New Zealand national titles, eight silver medals and six bronze medals.

The event is said to be the largest grappling event in New Zealand attracting 900 competitors from 83 teams.

Global Jiu-Jitsu Academy had several team members fighting in their first tournament, others were returning 2022 champions looking to regain their titles, and fathers competing alongside their kids.

The day was a full schedule of fighting that had the last local competitor coming off the mats at 6pm. Overall, the team placed eighth out of the 83 teams.





Results:

Six 2023 NZ National Champions (gold)

Te Uamairangi Taiapa, Waikura Taiapa, Ava-Rose Kautai King, Rob Bartley, Aron Pearce and Garth Amrein.

Eight silver medals:

Tom Miranda, Louis McDonald, Olly Jensen, Kalani Sydney, Helene Anderson, Ryder Cottrell, Marlee Campbell and Dylan Aymes.

Six bronze medals:

Lachlan McGregor, Arama Campbell, Gopishvar Bouchie De Belle, Nate Racz, Kavahn Sydney and Suzie Layne.

Other placings:

Fourth: Damodar Bouchie De Belle, Milan Jamnadas, Tyler O’Carroll, Onyx Cottrell

Fifth: Syam Bouchie De Belle, Vernon Jensen, Nicholas Verbeek, Nathan Verbeek

Seventh: Kyreese Warbrick



