This year's RSE workers were welcomed to Katikati with a pōwhiri. Photo / Supplied

A pōwhiri has been held at Te Rereatukahia Marae to celebrate the contribution of seasonal workers to the Katikati area.

The welcome was a practical way to share information and resources with the visiting workers and to show appreciation.

Each person was given a gift bag that contained information about the Katikati community and area, including bus timetables, fishing rules, church service timetables and activities nearby.

They also received a winter beanie and a voucher for a free swim at Sapphire Springs.

Angela Wallace, community connector for Katikati Community Centre, said the event had a special atmosphere.

“The powhiri was magical, beginning with the karanga to call all visitors on to the marae, followed with the presenting of the wero.

“The meeting house was full to overflowing with people and after the formal welcome from the tangata whenua groups from Fiji, Samoa, Vanuatu, Tonga and Solomon Islands all made speeches and shared waiata.”

Thousands of workers join the Katikati community temporarily each year as part of the Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) scheme.

The seasonal workers were employed in various horticultural roles, including kiwifruit and avocado picking and packing.

This year, people from the Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Fiji, Samoa, Tonga, Cook Islands and Kiribati have come to work in Katikati.

The welcome event, which began with a breakfast, was organised by Katikati Community Centre, Katikati Community Baptist Church and Te Rereatukahia Marae.

It was supported and funded by Western Bay of Plenty District Council, Welcoming Communities, EastPack, Sapphire Springs and Katch Katikati.

Sjaan Rounds, community connector administrator at Katikati Community Centre, said it was important to show local appreciation for RSE workers.

“The Katikati community and tangata whenua recognise the contribution RSE workers make to Katikati and we love the diversity the different cultures bring.

“As stakeholders in the Katikati community, we want to see the RSE workers formally welcomed by local tangata whenua and link them with community groups and services so that they feel welcome and part of the community while they are in Katikati.”

Looking ahead to next year, Rounds said the community centre would like to invite locals in the Katikati area to get involved with welcoming the workers by making beanies to help keep them warm over winter.

“If anyone would like to knit or crochet beanies over winter they could be dropped into the Katikati Community Centre and would be greatly appreciated.

“What a great way for the community to be a part of welcoming RSE workers to Katikati.”