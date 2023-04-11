Vintage machinery is on display at some of the Sheds and Studios Ramble venues. Photo / Supplied

The Blokes in Sheds event has received an arty makeover, and is returning on April 29 as the Sheds and Studios Ramble.

Since 2012, the event has run once every two years to offer a glimpse into some of the sheds and workshops across the Katikati area.

Previously, visitors have been treated to a tour around the inner workings of a variety of settings, including woodworking workshops, vintage car restorations, and even tiny homes.

This year, the event is expanding to include both sheds and several art studios across Waihī Beach, Athenree and through to south of Katikati.

The ramble was started by Jacqui Knight, promotions manager at Katch Katikati, who continues to organise the event.

She realised there might be an appetite for a more traditionally masculine event as a counterpart to traditional open garden events.

“It came about because I was helping my parents with a garden ramble that they were doing for Rotary.

“All these women were wandering about, looking at the gardens and I thought ‘there must be something for men’.”

The idea proved popular, but to Knight’s delight, not only with the blokes it was advertised to.

“It’s great to see that it’s not just men driving around, looking at these sheds.”

Those joining in the trail this month will be in for a varied experience, with vintage engines, growing seedlings, photography, oil paintings, jewellery and more on display across the different sheds and studios.

If those aren’t unusual enough, then the Coffin Club Katikati will also be opening its doors to show off the caskets their members have been working on.

Among the first time exhibitors this year are Denis and Melva Howard, with a slightly more traditional offering.

They’ll be putting Denis’ sheds - yes, that’s sheds plural- on display at Fantail Villas 12/121 Rea Rd.

A retired builder, Denis has accumulated plenty of tools and parts over the years; or as he puts it, “a lot of stuff”.

As well as the ability to marvel at an extensive and well-organised collection, Melva hopes visitors will enjoy the beautiful garden surroundings of their home, the last in a row of duplexes on the site of a former lodge.

“It’s nestled among the trees and shrubs. The whole landscape is just lovely.”

The event is raising funds this year for Abbeyfield, which is working on an affordable housing complex for older people.

The Sheds and Studios ramble takes place on Saturday, April 29, 9am-3pm. Tickets can be purchased online at www.katikati.org.nz, or from The Arts Junction, which will also open before 9 am on the big day for last-minute ticket sales.

Please note that there are no door sales at the sheds this year.