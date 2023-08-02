The unnamed rugby mural looks over the Moore Park playing fields.

Katikati’s esteemed rugby players of the past are now watching over the Moore Park playing fields.

Katikati Open Air Art’s (KOAA) largest artwork honouring Katikati’s rugby heroes is taking shape along Middlebrook Rd, and when finished, will measure 108 square metres.

The currently unnamed mural is also one of the longest-running projects KOAA has undertaken.

The mural is stage one of a project that is celebrating more than 140 years of rugby in Katikati. It began in 2019 and was one of three rugby-related projects planned for 2020 (a book launch and Katikati Rugby Club’s celebration weekend all had to be delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic).

The mural project had to wait even longer as the artist (ex-Katikati resident Jason Manukau) lives in Melbourne, which added delays to the project.

Jason first started painting the mural in February 2020 but returned home just before the New Zealand lockdown. He came back in April this year to continue working on the first five of the portraits, which are now up on the wall overlooking the Moore Park playing fields.

The panels have been positioned so that they look over the main field, says KOAA’s Steve Graveson.

“They are there as a reminder to the Katikati players and supporters of the club’s past, its heritage and the special link to the Katikati community.”

The first five portraits are David Gallaher, George Henry, Ian Johnston, Greg Davis and Graeme Moore.

The five images are the first stage of nine portraits that will be installed over the next few months.

Each of the portraits were selected by Katikati Rugby Club to cover various eras of the club’s history.

“From David Gallaher, who came to Katikati as a five-year-old settler, to strong local family links, an Australian rugby captain, a record try-scorer and fundraising expert.”

KOAA have worked closely with the rugby club, the artist, Stevens Family Trust and Acumen Construction to bring about the first five portraits, which depict David Gallaher, George Henry, Ian Johnston, Greg Davis and Graeme Moore. To find out more about each of the subjects, there is a book available, and information boards will also be installed under each portrait.

Jason will be returning in mid-October to finish painting the first five and then start painting the other four (stage two), when the public will find out then who those images will be of.