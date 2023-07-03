Bay of Plenty powerlifter Caroline Tangitau won four silver medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin.

Caroline Tangitau is surrounded by silver medals and “beaming” after her win at the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin.

The Katikati athlete has returned from the sporting event heavy, with four silver medals to her name in powerlifting.

She was part of the 39-strong Kiwi team that travelled to Germany to compete at the event. Athletes with intellectual disabilities from 190 countries competed in 26 sports.

Caroline won silver in the squat, bench press and deadlift categories, and also claimed silver in the overall competition in her under-63-kilogram division. She came second to Chinese athlete Sulin Xiong.

Caroline Tangitau doing the deadlift.

Waikato Special Olympics co-ordinator/trainer Bryce Johnsen (who also travelled to Berlin) says Caroline’s usual coach Brian Jenkins was not able to prepare her for the nationals and worlds, so she had to travel to Morrinsville twice a week to train.

She handled herself at the intense world competition incredibly well, he says.

“She’s a heck of an athlete,” Bryce says. “She handled it well. No nerves - she went out and did the business. She’s a very composed person and very disciplined in her sport.”

“It went great,” was Caroline’s response after claiming her medals. “I really enjoyed it, and [I’m] pleased I got a medal for New Zealand.”

Caroline bench pressed 40kgs, handled 82kgs in squats and lifted a dead weight of 110kgs at the worlds. She says the bench press is the hardest of all three.

Caroline says the four silvers are her biggest achievement so far.

Caroline Tangitau with her four silver medals.

One of the highlights from the trip for the Kiwi team included being hosted in the town of Garching, as well as Ismaning.

Caroline was also given the daily award for a great attitude throughout the three-week trip. She also plays basketball and used to swim at a top level, but swapped swimming seven years ago for powerlifting.

Caroline raises money for her sporting career by delivering newspapers, including the Katikati Advertiser. She was delivering newspapers the day she returned to Katikati. The animal lover also rears lambs, calves and even piglets to raise funds and volunteers at a local daycare.