Damage left behind from a ram raid at The Boohai Thirsty Liquor and Sports Bar last month.

POLICE REPORT

Sergeant Steve Hindmarsh

November 30-December 5

Burglaries:

December 5 - Daylight burglary to a shipping container in Gill Lane, Whakamārama. Bulk tools stolen.

December 2 - Husqvarna tools stolen from a shed on a rural property on State Highway 2 Tahawai North.

November 30 - In the early morning four vehicles parked on Park Rd, Katikati properties were broken into and attempts were made to steal them. One was successfully stolen and later used in a ram raid-style burglary at the Boohai Tavern, where alcohol was stolen. The stolen vehicle was left behind and the offenders are believed to have headed north out of Katikati in another vehicle.

November 29 - Side-by-side Kubota ATV stolen from a Lindermann Rd, Tahawai address overnight. It was found hidden in trees off Rereatukahia Rd the next day and has been returned to the owner.

November 25-December 4 - An open implement shed in rural Rawaka Drive was burgled and six vintage motocross bikes were stolen. These include two Suzuki RM models, three x Yamaha YZ models and a WR500 model.

Theft:

A lost credit card has been used to make fraudulent transactions around Katikati. Inquiries continuing.

Arrests and apprehensions:

November 30 - A 52-year-old Minden man was arrested for resisting arrest.

November 19 - A 19-year-old Tauranga man was charged with driving with excess breath alcohol after a car hit a power pole on Morton Rd, Aongatete.

A 34-year-old Tauranga man was arrested for breaching a protection order.

December 5 - A 22-year-old Auckland woman has been charged with receiving a stolen vehicle after it was stopped north of Katikati.

General:

Please be on the lookout for the distinctive motocross bikes stolen from Rawaka Drive. The owners were collecting these particular models and would dearly love to have them back.

Otherwise, there has been a lot of criminal activity lately involving burglaries. Call 111 if you see anything suspicious.





December 4-11

Burglaries:

December 6 - a car parked on a rural property on Loop Rd, Te Puna had a bag and computer stolen from it.

Theft:

A GT power generator was stolen from a utility that was parked on Earl Drive, Katikati. A male was seen on CCTV footage carrying it off towards Moore Park.

Wilful damage:

Three youths were captured on CCTV footage lighting a small fire at the rear of Katikati College.

A vehicle parked at the Beach Rd boat ramp had its tyres slashed by an unknown offender.

Other:

Police are investigating an incident where a dog was attacked by two other dogs on the State Highway near Ōmokoroa. One of the owners was also allegedly assaulted.

Found property:

A quantity of cash was found outside the Four Square supermarket in Katikati.

Arrests and apprehensions:

A vehicle was stopped on Main Rd, Katikati and the driver was summoned to court for driving while disqualified.

Police interviewed a passenger in a vehicle after he was involved in a road rage incident in Katikati.

A 70-year-old male was arrested for trespass and disorderly behaviour after an incident at the Talisman Hotel.

A vehicle was stopped on Ōmokoroa Rd and the driver was processed for driving with excess breath alcohol.

A vehicle was stopped on Ōmokoroa Rd and the driver was processed for driving with excess breath alcohol and driving on a zero-alcohol licence.

On December 11 the sole occupant of a vehicle died in a crash on Clarke Rd, Te Puna. Inquiries are ongoing.

The occupant of a Mazda Demio was seen rifling through letterboxes on Wright Rd, Aongatete on December 6. The vehicle was also seen to go up a driveway.

More scams were reported involving social media and bank accounts where victims have provided passwords to scammers.

The public counter at the police station is open, but police would encourage people to keep on reporting crime and incidents online or call 105 unless it is urgent, in which case 111 is the go-to number.



