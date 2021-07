More than 700 customers lost power on Tuesday. Photo / File

Customers affected by the cable fault in Katikati this week will be disconnected today between 10.30am and 1.30pm.

The damaged cable that caused Tuesday's outage has been repaired, and today's planned outage will allow crews to safely reconnect customers to the network and remove the generators.

Powerco thanked customers for their patience and understanding.