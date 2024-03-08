The new mural features a farm scene initially captured in a photo by artist Andrea Green’s son James.

The new mural features a farm scene initially captured in a photo by artist Andrea Green’s son James.

Katikati’s latest mural artwork now graces the wall of Cherry Court’s new lift.

The mural — commissioned by Katikati Open Air Art and Cherry Court owners — was designed and painted by Tauranga artist Andrea Green.

Andrea was the winner of the NZ Mural 2022 contest with her mural of Katikati Christian Foodbank’s Sue Spriggens (based on a Katikati Advertiser photo).

Andrea says she was thrilled to be commissioned to paint the artwork. Her son James photographed the image of the cow and its calf just half an hour after it was born.

The image was taken at The Good Farm in Welcome Bay. It was a special privilege to see the calf take its first steps, Andrea says.

Cherry Court’s Gail Bingham is pleased to support the Katikati mural trail by hosting the new artwork.

She says the inspiration behind the theme of the mural is twofold — it reflects the primary industries of the Katikati region (dairy farming, kiwifruit and avocados) and it is also a silent tribute to her late dad Laurie Bingham who worked on a dairy farm in Tanners Point and built a kiwifruit orchard from farm land at the end of Walker Rd. Laurie was the majority shareholder in Cherry Court for over 30 years.

A Katikati Open Air Art spokesperson says all parties involved in this project hope the mural would be enjoyed by the neighbourhood and bring a smile to those passing by.



