Joan Clarke celebrates 100 years.

Stalwart arts supporter Joan Clarke was among the small group to help bring about Katikati’s status as “mural town”.

Now living in Mangateparu, Joan celebrated a century of life last month with five generations joining her for the occasion.

Her time in Katikati began in the 1960s. Soon after the Clarke clan moved to here, she was part of the group visiting Canada to check out the history-laden murals that decorated Chemainus. It had become a tourist attraction, and from this the seed was sown to do something similar in Katikati.

A committee was formed and Katikati Mural Town was born — locals and tourists now enjoy the artwork of talented artists peppered throughout the town.

Joan and husband Les moved to Katikati in 1966 with children in tow to take on a 16ha dairy farm on the corner of Beach Rd and Marshall Rd (which is now Wills Rd).

Despite the busy home life, Joan always found time to be involved in the local community and arts scene. She joined Katikati Art Group and was president for many years.

Joan Clarke at age 14.

Joan was convenor of the Katikati Craft and Mural Centre. She was also the instigator of the hanging baskets which adorn Main St.

Joan’s brother Geoffrey Fuller painted mural number 11, Central Motors, and mural number 21, Those Who Served, which is on the Katikati RSA and Citizens Club wall.

Les passed away in 1995, prompting Joan to subdivide the property. One part of the land was bought by a developer and Joan’s wish was for it to be named Shrewsbury Park, referencing the town where Les had lived before emigrating to New Zealand.

Les and Joan Clarke on their wedding day in 1945.

Joan now lives in a unit behind daughter Jill’s home.

”It has been wonderful, especially during the pandemic to be able to stay safely here. Jill and Ashley pick up anything I need from town and it is their constant loving care and attention for 17 years that has made sure I could greet everyone on my 100th birthday.”

She says her general health is good aside from “the usual aging ailments”.

Joan says her 100th birthday was a wonderful occasion, seeing five generations together.

“You could say I’m just one of those very lucky oldies.”

- Additional reporting Jill Hows





Family history:

● Barbara Joan Fuller (called Joan) was born on November 5, 1923 in Lower Hutt, Wellington, one of four children to Captain Alfred and Lily Fuller who immigrated from England in 1922

● The family lived in Te Horo, Ōtaki and Taihape during Joan’s primary years

● Joan has vivid memories of the Depression and Napier’s 1931 earthquake

● In 1938 the family moved to Wellington, where Joan attended Wellington East Girls College

● Joan trained at teachers college before moving to Dunedin Training College to specialise in physical education

● Appointed area organiser of PE programme in schools for the Wellington area

● Met Les Clarke while running a social evening for the troops at the Rechabite Clubrooms in October 1942

● Les sailed to the Pacific Islands in December 1942 and the couple reunited in 1944

● They married in Wellington on April 7, 1945 and lived on Les’s dairy farm at Brookby

● Their first child Susan was born (now passed), followed by sons Richard and Tony. The family then moved to a larger dairy farm at Lichfield and had Rodney, Jillian and Glenn

● Community work ensued with Joan joining the Country Women’s Institute, drama club, tennis and the school parent teachers association

● 1966 moved to Katikati

● Joan has six children, 18 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren



