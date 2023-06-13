Katikati Medical Centre's Vicky Jones. Photo / Anna Menendez Photography

OPINION

One in two healthcare workers in New Zealand have symptoms of burnout.

The Covid-19 pandemic has tipped the flailing healthcare system into crisis.

There aren’t enough staff, funding never keeps up with inflation, there’s never enough time, the technology is in the dark ages, the administration load is Herculean, and hospitals are either declining our referrals or wait times are now measured in years.

We are healthcare workers because we genuinely care about people — every time we come to work we want to put the patient first.

Healthcare workers have strong moral values and when we can’t do the job that we have trained for, when we can’t provide the care that we want to and we see patients suffering, we feel it as guilt, shame, embarrassment and anger.

We are self-critical that we are failing and this is resulting in depression and suicide rates among doctors that are now a huge cause for concern. For years we have been told that this is burnout. That we aren’t good enough — that we should be stronger, more adaptable, more resilient. That we just need to exercise, do some yoga, sleep better, go on a wellness course and then we will be all better.

But this isn’t burnout. This is happening to us and not because we don’t have the skills to cope. This is moral injury. Healthcare workers are cutting hours, leaving for other countries, and even leaving the profession entirely because we can no longer deal with these negative emotions arising from the violation of our moral codes. We are all feeling cynical, but this is the time for our leaders to try to regain our trust.

The Ministry of Health and Te Whatu Ora need to listen to us, not admindroids who have no understanding of clinical medicine. Health should no longer be a political football with short-term policy made solely to win party votes. We need to be resourced to do our job safely and thoroughly, and we need to be given the autonomy to get on and do it.

You, the general public, also have a role to play in supporting healthcare workers. Be angry, but not at us. Take your frustration to those who can change the system. Write to your MP. Complain to your DHB (because really, they still exist despite Te Whatu Ora). Vote in elections. Don’t be silent. Because when you need us, you’ll miss us if we aren’t there.





Dr Vicky Jones is a specialist GP and clinical director at Katikati Medical Centre. She is passionate about the future of New Zealand’s primary health sector and in providing equitable care to the Katikati community.