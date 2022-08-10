Mahesh Peters is finally reunited with his family. From left is Elisha, Clara, Mahesh and Silva. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

Mahesh Peters is finally reunited with his family. From left is Elisha, Clara, Mahesh and Silva. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

Two weeks.

That's how long Mahesh and Surangi Peters thought they'd be apart when Mahesh waved goodbye in Dubai in early 2020 to start a new life for his family in New Zealand.

Surangi (Silva), and their children Clara, 7, and Elisha, 11, were to follow two weeks later. But it would be two and half years before they'd all see each other again.

Now the family is finally reunited. They had a tearful reunion with Mahesh at Auckland airport on July 5.

It's been a long struggle for the family who were separated, countries apart, when the Government enforced the first lockdown of 2020.

The international award-winning chef had accepted the role of Talisman Hotel and Restaurant's' head chef prior and a visa application was submitted for him followed by a family visa application.

He left Dubai where they'd lived and worked for 15 years. The plan was for Silva and the girls to return to Sri Lanka and join Mahesh soon after.

''But our visa kept delaying,'' Silva says, ''and so he left on February 28 and we decided to stay with his mum for two weeks... and it went on to two and a half years.

''We've never had a situation like this before, we've been married for almost 13 years now and he's only ever travelled for 10 days.'

''We fully expected it to be weeks,'' Mahesh says.

One month later the Covid-19 pandemic struck New Zealand and the Government closed the borders and Immigration New Zealand took a tough stance on letting people into the country for work.

It was a devastating blow for the family who never expected it, and were further frustrated when more applications to enter New Zealand also failed.

''We tried exemptions and other ways, Danielle, Michele and Fred (Talisman) helped us a lot and we really appreciate all the hard work they did for us,'' Silva says.

The Talisman business owners did everything they could to help Mahesh's family come to New Zealand. They even started a petition to show how much support is out there to get Mahesh and his family reunited.

''It was a heart breaking time,'' Mahesh says.

Award-winning head chef Mahesh Peters with business owner Danielle Reichmuth at the Talisman Hotel.

Silva and the girls stayed with Mahesh's mother in Sri Lanka. The girls were enrolled in school.

''When we left Dubai, I never thought I'd have to enrol them back at home in Sri Lanka.

''The girls coped well... in Dubai on the weekends the children go to park to play but in Sri Lanka all the neighbours come together. The girls started to learn my language and adapted pretty well.''

Communication with Mahesh was via WhatsApp most nights.

Mahesh has at least 25 medals of culinary expert accomplishment to his name. He has trained at Marc Verite Michelin-star restaurant in France and Convotherms Manitowoc Food Service in Germany. Among his notable achievements are several wins at the International Salon Culinaire between 2010 and 2015. He was chef of the year at the Salon Culinaire in 2013.

Now the family is here, the restaurant has closed until August 17 to let Mahesh enjoy quality time with his family. The sports bar is still open.