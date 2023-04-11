Katikati locals warned to check water quality

The Uretara River has been under a water quality warning since 2020.

The Uretara River has been under a water quality warning since 2020.

Toi Te Ora Public Health has warned Western Bay of Plenty residents to check water quality warnings before heading out over the school holidays.

Residents were advised to check the Land Air Water Aotearoa (Lawa) website www.lawa.org.nz or Te Toi Ora websites ahead of trips to make sure water was safe to be in and around.

Dr Jim Miller, medical officer of health at Toi Te Ora, said this included thinking about the entire family - even the dog.

“While the water quality is good at many local estuaries, beaches, rivers and lakes, it’s important to know when it’s not safe to help reduce the risk of you and your whānau getting sick.”

As well as an ongoing alert for the Uretara River due to faecal bacteria levels, there was also a warning in place for Ongare Point due to the presence of Enterococci bacteria.