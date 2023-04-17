Jacob Darling, CEO of Darling Group's Brisbane-based fresh produce business J.H. Leavy & Co, speaks to delegates from around the world. Photo / Supplied

Delegates from throughout the world descended on New Zealand recently to take part in the 10th World Avocado Congress.

While the conference took place in Auckland, the representatives were bussed around to see some of the top avocado production sites in New Zealand, including one in Katikati.

The congress occurs once every four years and was the largest meeting of international experts and growers.

Although the avocado is a staple of Kiwi cuisine, New Zealand growers account for just 2 per cent of the global supply.

This year’s congress was the first to be held in New Zealand and was attended by 1200 delegates from North America, Europe, Africa and South America.

So, on an overcast weekend at the beginning of April, about 100 delegates piled onto two buses (one English speaking and one Spanish speaking, given the abundance of avocados grown in South America ) to the Just Avocados packhouse and orchard in Katikati.

They toured the facilities and heard talks from businesses developing equipment and technologies for use in avocado growing, picking and packing. Many of those businesses were based in, or developing products in New Zealand.

The itinerary included a tour of some of the cutting-edge technology that Just Avocados was using, including new harvesting machinery from a French company.

Delegates also heard from companies that were working to improve the whole avocado trade process. One Auckland-based firm spoke about itsr tracking technology, which allowed companies to monitor the location, temperature and even oxygen levels of their perishable goods as they travelled in containers around the world.

Others presented soil quality monitoring technology and devices that can digitally map and monitor crop fields using infrared.

With so much cutting-edge technology on display, there was a lot to take in, said Andrew Darling, managing director of the Darling Group, of which Just Avocados is a part.

Some of the delegates were just as fascinated by the other crops growing in the Katikati orchards.

“They were very intrigued by our kiwifruit.”

Ultimately, though, the World Avocado Congress was a good opportunity to get together with other producers and share ideas.

“That’s one of the great things about an international congress, there’s always something you take away, whether that’s big or small.”

It also provided a way to show off Just Avocados, with the Darling Group being a premium New Zealand sponsor of the event.

“We are super-proud to have the opportunity to share our business.”

“It’s a privilege to be able to host it, and showcase who we are.”