“Preserving waka craftsmanship is vital – today, fewer than a handful of waka remain in Tauranga Moana.

“Our history as a nation is intertwined with these vessels, and it’s important we keep this knowledge alive for future generations.”

Smith, who is the museum’s pou mātauranga Māori (Māori lead), said exhibition would run as a wānanga-style event that demonstrated the skills involved in building waka, including kowhaiwhai (painted patterns), whakairo (carving), and construction techniques.

“This initiative supports the long-term refurbishment of Te Au o Maui [live exhibition of a ceremonial Māori canoe, showcasing the craftsmanship and traditions of waka building] for long-term display at the museum, ensuring the preservation of our waka heritage.”

Gaelic said the live exhibition enabled the public to experience the artistry and cultural importance of waka, with demonstrations, storytelling, and opportunities for community engagement.

“Everyone is welcome.”

Smith and Brown had created the waka themselves to be used for wānanga, a traditional Māori method of learning, Gaelic said.

“That’s why it’s only 5m long. A full waka would be substantially bigger than this – but they built it about six years ago for wānanga, to build knowledge for everybody around the tradition of waka.”

Gaelic said Smith had been working at the museum for six months, and had facilitated taking the waka taua to the Matariki dawn service to align with Ngairo Eruera’s kōrero (talk) of the stars relating to waka.

The Waka Taua was illuminated at Katikati’s Matariki Dawn Service last Friday. Photo / Anna Menedez

Smith and Brown would be opening up the Māori world of ancient waka customs and traditions to all at the museum, Gaelic said.

“It’s a big opportunity for us to all to learn,.

“And I mean everybody, Pasifika and Māori as well, because years ago the tradition was almost lost.”

Gaelic said the men wanted people to get up close and personal, ask questions, talk with them and watch what they’re doing.

“I really hope people pop in each day and get updates on the project as it develops. Smith, Brown and their fellow carver Joshie will be all working on re-lashing, carving, maintenance and adornments.”

Gaelic said Katikati is privileged to have these men in the community due to their expert knowledge. “Just everything that they’re bringing to our community…it’s really special and I am totally excited.”