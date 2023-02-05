Western Bay Museum's Waitangi Day dawn service.

A beautiful dawn service - the first of its kind - was held on Waitangi Day in Katikati.

The inaugural Waitangi Day dawn service for the town took place at the Western Bay Museum’s forecourt. About 50 people came to see two flags flying in unity.

The service, organised by the Western Bay Museum, glowed with colour from the building’s lights before the sun rose on local hapū representatives, dignitaries and community members, who were there for a karakia (prayer), mihimihi (tribute) and waiata to commemorate the signing of New Zealand’s treaty.

The tino rangatiratanga (Māori self-determination) flag was raised on the museum forecourt and the New Zealand flag was across the road in Memorial Square.

Western Bay Museum mana whenua liaison officer Hone Winder-Murray raised the tino rangatiratanga flag. He grew up in Katikati and sees a local service for Waitangi Day as an exciting step forward.

Speakers included pastor Teresa Wynyard, councillor Anne Henry, Matua Sam Tangiia of Te Rereatukāhia Marae, museum manager Paula Gaelic and Reon Tuanau of Ōtāwhiwhi Marae.

Reon Tuanau, Hineira Hamiora, Mereana Tangiia and Garston Smith look to the tino rangatiratanga flag at Katikati's first Waitangi Day dawn service.

Reon Tuanau spoke of the local museum’s efforts to connect tangata whenua “and we are now on a journey together”.

“Waitangi Day is the day that has brought us all together. It’s easy to focus on the bad stuff but I want us to focus on the positive - to confidently move forward together.”

He acknowledged the community who attended and said how this was the way forward, together.

The tino rangatiratanga flag.

“By rowing our wakas in unison that’s how we are going to achieve it,” Reon said.

“This small gathering is a real starting point. This is quite a special day.”

Paula Gaelic spoke of how flying the tina rangatiratanga flag on Waitangi Day embodies their aspirations to maintain a partnership with mana whenua.

“As a museum we share our historic stories, good, bad or otherwise. We begin to challenge and develop. New ideas and learnings can mean we have had to face challenging thoughts and conversations but it opens our minds and we can experience a new knowledge and a new understanding.”



