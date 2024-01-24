Nisha Duncan will show her food forest with hügelkultur garden beds.

A garden ramble with a difference comes to Katikati later this month.

“You won’t see perfectly manicured lawns and rose beds on this tour, but you will see prolific food resilience and abundance,’’ says Grow On Katikati’s Jizzy Green.

The Edible Backyard Safari is a “boutique safari’' where participants tour five locations which showcase some innovative aspects of food resilience.

The idea for the safari came about when people started asking to have a sneak peek into what other people were doing and what they were growing, Jizzy says.

“So we found some members who would be happy to open up their garden and share certain aspects of their growing with others.’’

Katikati Herb Society’s Jenny Ager-Pratt will share her knowledge of herbs and edible weeds for culinary and healing purposes. Nisha Duncan will show her abundant food forest with hügelkultur — a horticultural technique using mound beds or mound culture. This is a low-cost method of constructing growing beds using a base of dead logs and branches.

Jizzy will talk about composting and successful seed sowing.

Another location will take people down to community food orchard Kati KaiWay. This is a local “edible walkway’' which was created for all to enjoy and help themselves to a fair share.





The Details

What: The Edible Backyard Safari

Where: Five locations

When: February 25 from 9-11am

Tickets: Email membersgrowonkatikati@gmail.com, $55, members $50



