Tuahine are a mix of jazz and blues, gospel and some country soul.
The three musicians are guitarist and multi-instrumentalist Kim Halliday, vocalist and songwriter Cat Tunks and the fiddle-playing Krissy Jackson.
Kim is known for her work with Pacific Curls, Gitbox Rebellion, The Voyagers and she has recently toured with Whirimako Black.
Cat – formerly known as Black Sand Diva from her band with the same name — is well known for her multi-genre blending vocal style.
Krissy has been playing the fiddle since she was a wee child and regularly works with The Eastern, Hot Diggity, Synthony, Wai Tai, The Bootleggin Brothers and more. Taranaki-based Krissy is a leading presence in folk festivals throughout New Zealand.
Katikati Folk Club is bringing Tuahine to The Arts Junction next Friday.
The details
What: Tuahine
Where: The Arts Junction in Katikati
When: February 23
Tickets: Bookings at www.katikatifolkclub.co.nz