Cat Tunks, Kim Halliday and Krissy Jackson.

Tuahine are a mix of jazz and blues, gospel and some country soul.

The three musicians are guitarist and multi-instrumentalist Kim Halliday, vocalist and songwriter Cat Tunks and the fiddle-playing Krissy Jackson.

Kim is known for her work with Pacific Curls, Gitbox Rebellion, The Voyagers and she has recently toured with Whirimako Black.

Cat – formerly known as Black Sand Diva from her band with the same name — is well known for her multi-genre blending vocal style.

Krissy has been playing the fiddle since she was a wee child and regularly works with The Eastern, Hot Diggity, Synthony, Wai Tai, The Bootleggin Brothers and more. Taranaki-based Krissy is a leading presence in folk festivals throughout New Zealand.

Katikati Folk Club is bringing Tuahine to The Arts Junction next Friday.





The details

What: Tuahine

Where: The Arts Junction in Katikati

When: February 23

Tickets: Bookings at www.katikatifolkclub.co.nz