Jason Manukau proudly stands by Katikati rugby heroes of the past. From left: George Henry, Ian Johnston, Greg Davis and Graeme Moore. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

Artist Jason Manukau recalls sitting for a standard club photo at Katikati Rugby Football Club when he was a junior player.

Posing with his peers on the club field, with Middlebrook Drive in the background, young Jason never imagined that same view would one day feature a giant mural featuring Katikati’s rugby greats — and that he would be the artist.

This is why it ‘’means a lot’' to be asked to create Katikati Open Air Art’s (KOAA) largest artwork.

Esteemed rugby players now watching over the Moore Park playing fields are David Gallaher, George Henry, Ian Johnston, Greg Davis and Graeme Moore. Four more legends — to be announced — will take their place on the wall early next year.

Jason — the son of local fire chief Joe Manukau — put the finishing touches on the mural last week.

A full-time tattooist in Melbourne, he’s gained a reputation as an excellent airbrush artist. Before switching to tattooing in 2016, he created celebrity and athletic portraits for the likes of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jason Derulo, Tyga, Kevin Hart, Tim Cahill, Cyril Rioli and even Snoop Dog.

He even flew to the Gold Coast to present Johnson’s work to him personally.

The mural is a long time in the making. This is stage one of a project celebrating more than 140 years of rugby in Katikati. It began in 2019 as one of three rugby-related projects but a book launch and Katikati Rugby Club’s celebration weekend all had to be delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic — plus Jason was living in Australia.

The panels have been positioned so that they look over the main field. KOAA’s Steve Graveson says the portraits are there as a reminder to the Katikati players and supporters of the club’s past, its heritage and special link to the community.

Jason will soon start painting the other four portraits, whose identities are yet to be announced.



