Students turned out in style for the 2023 Katikati College Senior Ball.

All the bright lights of Sin City were shining in Katikati last weekend.

Katikati College had their annual senior ball, and the theme was ‘A Night in Vegas’.

The ball committee decked out Katikati Memorial Hall like a casino, complete with red, gold and black balloons, playing cards as decorations and game tables for poker and blackjack. Poker chips were traded for chocolate and lollies.

More than 180 students from Years 12 and 13 came to celebrate and were given the red carpet treatment with photos.

In classic ball tradition, many ball attendees arrived in style. Some of the cars included classic American V8s, a limo, high-performance vehicles and other beautifully restored vehicles.

Lead ball committee students Gemma Groenewald and Meg Harray said everyone loved the night.

Students danced the night away to a mix of new hits and old classics such as the always-popular Abba.

“The highlight of the night would have had to be seeing all the students and teachers dancing together and having a great time.”

Gemma and Meg announced the category winners of Life of the Party, Sexy Singles, Best-Dressed Staff Member, Prince and Princess and King and Queen.

Katikati Memorial Hall was decorated like a casino for the senior ball.

Katikati College has been running a school ball since its inception in 1966. Year 13 dean Graeme Vallely says the ball is looked upon as a rite of passage for senior students.

“It is organised by a student-run committee who can look back after the event with a huge sense of accomplishment.”