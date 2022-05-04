Katikati Coffin Club need a new venue. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

Katikati Coffin Club members are hoping for divine intervention in their search for new premises.

The local coffin club are dying to continue their craft of making coffins — as well as socialising and discussing death — but they need to exit the Wharawhara Rd shed that has been their clubhouse.

Club spokesman John Russell says if they can't find a place they can't survive... but they're not giving up the ghost just yet.

They've been active in their dilemma on social media and some shed owners have come out of the woodwork, but haven't been quite right.

They need a venue that is at least double garage in size or larger. As an incorporated society, they are able to lease the place.

John says the coffin club is one of just three to four clubs in the country. They have more than 300 members and have featured on national documentaries as well as on a BBC one.

The club is where woodwork enthusiasts can indulge in their craft and there's a social aspect. The topic of death is sometimes discussed.

John Anderson and John Russell making John's coffin.

''Our whole purpose is to open the discussion on death and dying and we make coffins for our members.''

They're very light-hearted and practical about death, often leaving death jokes on the club notice board and they've named the club barbecue The Crematorium.

''

One of the bonuses in being in the club is seeing the reactions when you tell people you're part of a coffin club John Russell

.''

The club meets once a week on Wednesdays from 8.30am to 12pm. Membership is $10.

INFO + If you can help the club find new premises contact John on 549 4209 or 027 281 7629 or email afactor@xtra.co.nz

www.coffinclubs.co.nz/katikati