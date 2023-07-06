Katikati Primary School students have been busy making Matariki-inspired star lanterns in the leadup to Matariki. Many of the children and their families will be bringing their creations to the Matariki gathering on July 14. Star materials were provided by Katch Katikati. Pictured are Olly Jensen, 9, Jamie Chen, 10, Ayla-Jade O’Sullivan, 9, and Jorja Bryan, 10.

Visitors to Katikati’s Matariki celebration will be looking to the stars as they learn more about the Matariki cluster.

The early-morning service will be led by Te Rereatukahia kuia and includes te ritenga (the Matariki ceremony), which is the viewing of the Matariki cluster, followed by remembering loved ones and concludes with te whangai i nga whetu (”feeding” the stars, because many of the stars in the Matariki cluster are associated with food).

Attendees are then invited to take part in the planting of a specially designed Matariki garden.

Waitā is the star of saltwater, and acknowledges our strong connection to the ocean.

“The celebration is a real community occasion,” says Western Bay Museum manager Paula Gaelic. “Students from Katikati College are providing everyone at the gathering with a complimentary breakfast scone and a hot Milo. Katikati Primary School children have created around 500 star-shaped lanterns, which will make an amazing spectacle for the crowd.”

Waipunarangi is most closely associated with rain. The name itself means "water that pools in the sky".

The event is hosted by Western Bay Museum, Katch Katikati, Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tamawhariua, Katikati Community Centre, Katikati Taiao, Project Parore and Te Rereatukahia hapū.

A park-and-ride bus option is on offer from Katikati Primary School carpark at 5.15am. Attendees are encouraged to rug up for the early-morning event, which will proceed whether wet or fine.

The Details

● What: Matariki dawn gathering

● Where: Park Rd Reserve

● When: July 14 at 5.45am



