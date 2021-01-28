Katikati brothers eye three world squash records for club fundraiser

Squash world record attempt squad from left Hayden Revell, Logan Brewer, Chris Brewer and Braden Brewer.

Katikati's Brewer brothers, Logan, Chris and Braden and friend Hayden Revell and as many squash players as they can rally, will attempt to set three new world records in a fundraiser to refurbish the Katikati Squash Club.

Between February 5-6 the plan is to attempt to set a world record for the longest doubles squash marathon, aiming for at least 40 hours, also the longest doubles squash rally in over an hour, and the greatest number of people involved in a singles squash rally, aiming for 50-plus.

The Katikati Squash Club is in dire need of upgrades and the next refurbishment project is estimated to cost $60,000.

"At this club, we've lost weight, gained fitness, learned a new sport, made some of our most fond (and darndest) memories, won championships, met new friends and partners, sang, cried, laughed, bled, sworn, shouted and cheered," says coach Logan Brewer.

"All this for the sport we've grown to love."

Looking up at the club's Honours Board there are names of many local heroes who played and worked their heart out for the club.

"Many non-Katikati members comment on how much of a community our club is and how much they feel welcome - the camaraderie, whanaungatanga (treating everyone like family), and manaakitanga (generosity) is strong here.

"The club has done so much for us, as well as for many of our members. Now it's our turn to give back — really give back.

"If we want this to be a huge success then we need you — all of you."

All squash players and supporters are invited to step up to help.

The club wants to fundraise a minimum of five figures. A donation of any amount to the club in support of this event would be most welcome.

"Let's do it for all those who have been before us, those who are with us now, and all the generations that will soon follow us.

"In 2020, we won club of the year. In 2021, let's put our club in the world record books."

■ Anyone keen to support the event please contact Logan on 0276 853 130 or Braden on 0278 638 716.