This time her office was trashed and retail products and valuables were taken, roughly to the amount of $3000. But she was yet to finalise the cost.

Suzanne Bullivant at the window where an offender forced their way into Dreamers Beauty Clinic on Saturday night. Photo / Brydie Thompson

“I’ve been operating Dreamers at this site [on Jocelyn St] for about 20 years but I’ve been [operating Dreamers] in Katikati for forever and it’s only in the last three years that I’ve had so much taken.”

The August 23 break-in saw an offender force their way into Bullivant’s office via a high window.

“He just ransacked this room and took all my retail products I had stored on a shelf in here and some valuables, but didn’t take my laptop on my desk.”

Bullivant said the offender had gone into the hallway and escaped through the back door. The clinic’s security cameras, which caught images of the offender, set off the security alarm.

Bullivant said police arrived with search dogs, which tracked a scent down the hill at the back of the clinic’s property, towards the library and up the steep concrete path beside the Talisman Drive office buildings to Carisbrooke St.

Bullivant had handed her security footage to police.

“He was really tall guy from the footage.”

Some unusual incidents occurred at Dreamers last week, which Bullivant was not sure were linked to the weekend break-in.

“We had a clothes basket stolen from our garage. We also think our spray-tan tent was moved around. I don’t know if it’s the same people or someone or…”

Bullivant didn’t want her staff having to deal with such incidents.

“[Another time] one of my staff went into our reception area and found a man with a fellow staff member’s handbag in his hand, saying he’d found it outside.”

For Bullivant, having someone trash her office felt “violating”.

“Owning a small business is always hard, but having these break-ins has hit us emotionally. We just want to come to work and focus on what we need to do. Our clients have just been so supportive, and that makes us feel very special.”

Bullivant asked anyone who has suspicious security footage in the vicinity of her clinic from overnight August 23 to also pass it to the police.

A police spokesperson said inquiries were ongoing following the reported burglary at a commercial address on Jocelyn St at about 11pm on August 23, where entry to the premises was gained.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police on 105 and reference file number 250824/0245.