A previous year's Katikati Art Group exhibition.

Katikati Art Group’s annual exhibition opens tomorrow.

The annual exhibition features all the latest work from the artists in the group.

A spokesperson says the artists have excelled themselves in “variety and colour, style and excellence of their paintings. A specific category this year is the silhouette”.

Katikati Advertiser with Katikati Art Group has run profiles of local artists who will be showing their wares in the lead-up to the event.

There is a viewer’s choice category where visitors can pick the artwork they like the most.

“You may even find a painting too lovely not to have in your home. Prices are affordable and all paintings are original.”

Raffles will be held and a money tree to chance your luck on. Opening night is September 28 from 5pm-7pm by invitation or $5 entry.

“This gives you the first choice of work to purchase.”

The public is encouraged to come along and check out the new works. Parking is available behind the hall.





The Details

What: Katikati Art Group annual exhibition

Where: Katikati Memorial Hall

When: September 29 to October 2



