The habitual Anzac and Armistice Day men front and centre for Katikati Armistice Remembrance Day ceremony.

A beautiful Armistice Day ceremony was held in Katikati with many familiar faces attending to honour those who fought.

Katikati RSA hosted the Katikati Armistice Remembrance Day ceremony, held at Katikati Memorial Hall square, to observe the signing of an armistice between Germany and the allies on November 11, 1918.

A familiar group of dedicated, past and present local servicemen/women represented at the ceremony. These men turn out every year at Katikati’s Anzac Day service parades and Armistice Day to honour the fallen.

As per tradition, the armistice is celebrated throughout the country by local RSAs on November 11 at 11am.

Katikati RSA president Glenn Burt welcomed the crowd and acknowledged the 19 Katikati men who did not return from World War I.

A dedication was given by padre Mike Cotton and guest speaker was Katikati Community Board’s chairman John Clements. Dennis Wilks bugle-playing added to the atmosphere.

Dennis Wilks often plays the bugle at Katikati’s Anzac and Armistice ceremonies.

John spoke of November 11 being the day we ‘’reflect on the human tragedy of war, the blood, sweat and tears shed in defence of our country and democracy.

‘’It is sobering to remember that over 100 million people lost their lives in World War I and World War II. Since then New Zealand has served in Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan and other wars and today wars rage in Ukraine and Israel.

‘’The numbers are staggering and we must commemorate Remembrance Day to remember this tragic loss of life. Today we honour both the human sacrifice and the democratic system they died for — lest we forget.”







