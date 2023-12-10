Action packed sheep racing at Katikati A&P Show.

A ‘’celebration of our community’' where town meets country returns to Katikati in February for the 99th Katikati Agricultural and Pastoral Show.

The Katikati A&P Show association committee is proud of the shows’ popularity and rich history, as well as their stickabilty — the show has had very few cancellations in its near-century history.

The most recent cancellations has been due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and last year’s event was cancelled due to adverse weather conditions.

Their last show in 2020 drew a crowd of more than 4000 with 500 competitors with 77 trade sites. The committee have high hopes for their 99th show coming to Uretara Domain in February.

This year’s Katikati A&P Show includes a focus on horticulture.

The Western Bay of Plenty is a horticultural hub so the addition of the industry aims to showcase this, highlight rural communities and to celebrate them after a tough few years.

Highland dancing competitions.

President Katikati A&P Society president Louellen Davies describes the show as ‘’more than ‘just an event’ – it is, and has always been, a celebration of our community’'.

The committee promises the show will be a fun day for all, with plenty to entertain the entire family.

A variety of always-popular equestrian event arenas at the Katikati A&P Show.

Katikati A&P Show 2024 - what’s on offer:

● Equestrian events

● Home industries competition categories is held in the A&P hall and crafts, baking, garden produce, flowers and more (91 categories)

● A new local horticultural aspect

● Sheep racing and sheep shearing display, trained sheep

● Alpacas

● Donkey rides, pony rides

● Wood chopping demonstrations

● Dancing — Filipino group, Mural Town Line Dancing and lessons, highland dancing and Scottish country dancing

● Children’s activities, puppet show, balloon twisting, colouring competition

● Lolly scramble at 12.15pm in pony ring

● Machinery, tractors, vintage and classic cars

● Katikati Concert Band

● More than 60 trade sites and food stalls

● Hat competition (historical or contemporary)

● Raffles, prizes and lucky ticket draw





The details

What: Katikati A&P Show

Where: Uretara Domain

When: February 4, 2024 from 9am-4pm

Tickets: $5 adults, 12 and under free

INFO www.katikatiaandpshow.nz

Volunteers needed for the show, please call Dawn 027 386 7926.