Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Katikati A&P Show: 99th show will celebrate the community

Rebecca Mauger
By
2 mins to read
Action packed sheep racing at Katikati A&P Show.

Action packed sheep racing at Katikati A&P Show.

A ‘’celebration of our community’' where town meets country returns to Katikati in February for the 99th Katikati Agricultural and Pastoral Show.

The Katikati A&P Show association committee is proud of the shows’ popularity and rich history, as well as their stickabilty — the show has had very few cancellations in its near-century history.

The most recent cancellations has been due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and last year’s event was cancelled due to adverse weather conditions.

Their last show in 2020 drew a crowd of more than 4000 with 500 competitors with 77 trade sites. The committee have high hopes for their 99th show coming to Uretara Domain in February.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

This year’s Katikati A&P Show includes a focus on horticulture.

The Western Bay of Plenty is a horticultural hub so the addition of the industry aims to showcase this, highlight rural communities and to celebrate them after a tough few years.

Highland dancing competitions.
Highland dancing competitions.

President Katikati A&P Society president Louellen Davies describes the show as ‘’more than ‘just an event’ – it is, and has always been, a celebration of our community’'.

The committee promises the show will be a fun day for all, with plenty to entertain the entire family.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
A variety of always-popular equestrian event arenas at the Katikati A&P Show.
A variety of always-popular equestrian event arenas at the Katikati A&P Show.

Katikati A&P Show 2024 - what’s on offer:

● Equestrian events

● Home industries competition categories is held in the A&P hall and crafts, baking, garden produce, flowers and more (91 categories)

● A new local horticultural aspect

● Sheep racing and sheep shearing display, trained sheep

● Alpacas

● Donkey rides, pony rides

● Wood chopping demonstrations

● Dancing — Filipino group, Mural Town Line Dancing and lessons, highland dancing and Scottish country dancing

● Children’s activities, puppet show, balloon twisting, colouring competition

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

● Lolly scramble at 12.15pm in pony ring

● Machinery, tractors, vintage and classic cars

● Katikati Concert Band

● More than 60 trade sites and food stalls

● Hat competition (historical or contemporary)

● Raffles, prizes and lucky ticket draw

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.


The details

What: Katikati A&P Show

Where: Uretara Domain

When: February 4, 2024 from 9am-4pm

Tickets: $5 adults, 12 and under free

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

INFO www.katikatiaandpshow.nz

Volunteers needed for the show, please call Dawn 027 386 7926.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times