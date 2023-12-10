A ‘’celebration of our community’' where town meets country returns to Katikati in February for the 99th Katikati Agricultural and Pastoral Show.
The Katikati A&P Show association committee is proud of the shows’ popularity and rich history, as well as their stickabilty — the show has had very few cancellations in its near-century history.
The most recent cancellations has been due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and last year’s event was cancelled due to adverse weather conditions.
Their last show in 2020 drew a crowd of more than 4000 with 500 competitors with 77 trade sites. The committee have high hopes for their 99th show coming to Uretara Domain in February.
This year’s Katikati A&P Show includes a focus on horticulture.
The Western Bay of Plenty is a horticultural hub so the addition of the industry aims to showcase this, highlight rural communities and to celebrate them after a tough few years.
President Katikati A&P Society president Louellen Davies describes the show as ‘’more than ‘just an event’ – it is, and has always been, a celebration of our community’'.
The committee promises the show will be a fun day for all, with plenty to entertain the entire family.
Katikati A&P Show 2024 - what’s on offer:
● Equestrian events
● Home industries competition categories is held in the A&P hall and crafts, baking, garden produce, flowers and more (91 categories)
● A new local horticultural aspect
● Sheep racing and sheep shearing display, trained sheep
● Alpacas
● Donkey rides, pony rides
● Wood chopping demonstrations
● Dancing — Filipino group, Mural Town Line Dancing and lessons, highland dancing and Scottish country dancing
● Children’s activities, puppet show, balloon twisting, colouring competition
● Lolly scramble at 12.15pm in pony ring
● Machinery, tractors, vintage and classic cars
● Katikati Concert Band
● More than 60 trade sites and food stalls
● Hat competition (historical or contemporary)
● Raffles, prizes and lucky ticket draw
The details
What: Katikati A&P Show
Where: Uretara Domain
When: February 4, 2024 from 9am-4pm
Tickets: $5 adults, 12 and under free
Volunteers needed for the show, please call Dawn 027 386 7926.