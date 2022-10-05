Katikati personal trainer Paul Blomeley. Photo / Visual Captivity



Seventy-two-year-old bodybuilder Paul Blomeley is living proof that you're never too old to build muscle.

Paul placed third in the Masters 70 plus division of the recent Bay of Plenty Waikato Bodybuilding Championships and was among nine contestants from Katikati who put their local gym in the top spot.

"Katifit gym is such a lovely place, the general attitude is very positive," says the retired school teacher. "They've done such a great job."

Paul is a strong believer that weight training intensity work is beneficial for your health as you get older to retain muscle mass and feel better.

He just qualified as a personal trainer to help older people.

"We have quite a few men who come in who are in their 80s and they're all full of beans," says Paul.

Paul's clients are all women in their 60s and early 70s but the gym has young members too. All ages contributed to making Katifit Gym the top in the NABBA Bay of Plenty Waikato Bodybuilding championships.

He says walking and stretching is good but the weight training allows people to build muscle at any age, keeps fat down, "keeps your hormones at a youthful level" and has given Paul more energy and fun in his life.

"I can work as hard as I did when I was 40."

Posing on the stage was something he had to get pointers in.

But he says like others who worked hard for the competition - including in Paul's case, dieting for 12 weeks and a calorie deficit to lose visceral fat - celebrating the hard work felt good.

"We see it as an enormous discipline and try and be an inspiration to other people.

"It's not like we parade around with our shirts off all the time but I also feel more comfortable walking down the beach."

Paul works out every day except Sunday and has done weight training for 20 years.

"It sets you up for the day."

Katifit owner Jenna McCready says she's proud that all Katifit members placed and that the gym was the top gym by a big margin.