Kasey and Karena will be part of this year’s Seeka Te Puke Christmas Float parade.

If you are thinking of taking part in this year’s Seeka Te Puke Christmas Float Parade, you are in good company.

In response to a call for well-known people to take part in the parade, Masterchef NZ 2014 winners Karena and Kasey Bird from Maketū have confirmed they will be part of the parade on December 2.

Other locally known faces to be there will be former All Black Nathan Harris, Ms Woman of the Universe NZ Jerrie-Lee Ngareta Hill and Miss Teen Rotorua Amaleigh Mankelowe. They will ride in or on special vehicles at the parade.

But there is room for more and Sally Benning from EPIC Te Puke, which organises the parade, says she is still keen to hear about anyone well known who might be available.

She says it is also time to put the call out for someone to sit alongside Santa at the parade.

Traditionally that seat goes to someone from the community who is deserving.

“We don’t want to put out any particular criteria, it’s just for a deserving child or a child who’s had a challenging year,” says Sally.

“It’s been quite a thrill for children in the past, and their family will be there.”

Registrations for the parade are coming in, with $3000 in EPIC dollars up for grabs in the various categories.

Sally is also on the lookout for a cool vehicle to scope out the parade route prior to the event.

Details about the parade and registrations can be made via the Te Puke Online website. To nominate someone to sit beside Santa or any other inquiries, email events@epictepuke.co.nz