State Highway 2 Karangahake Gorge is closed following a serious crash. Photo / Google Maps

One person has been critically injured in a crash that has closed State Highway 2 through the Karangahake Gorge.

The two-vehicle crash happened near School Rd and was reported just before 1pm, a police spokesperson said.

“Detours are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.”

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said four ambulances, one helicopter and one operations manager were sent to the scene.