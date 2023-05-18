Scene of the crash on State Highway 2. Photo / Supplied

A section of State Highway 2 in the Karangahake Gorge has reopened after a truck rolled this morning.

The crash, which police say involved three vehicles, was reported at 8.20am and two people have moderate injuries, a spokeswoman said.

Police said a truck had also rolled in the crash.

SH2 between Waitawheta and Campbell Rds was open under stop-go traffic management, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said.

“Future vehicle recovery may require a temporary closure again later this morning. Expect delays through this area today,” the agency said.

UPDATE 9:30AM

Police are looking into the circumstances of the crash.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances responded and treated two people at the scene, taking one to Thames Hospital in a moderate condition.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said one truck was on the scene.



