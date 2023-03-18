A health notice has been issued for the Kaituna River in the Bay of Plenty. Photo / 123RF

A health notice has been issued for the Kaituna River in the Bay of Plenty. Photo / 123RF

A health warning has been issued at Waitangi on the Kaituna River. The health warning is based on the results released for levels of cyanobacteria, or algal bloom, in water samples, visual assessments and satellite imagery provided by Bay of Plenty Regional Council.

The warning extends previous health warnings issued for the Ohau Channel and the upper Kaituna River, Lake Rotorua, the Okere Arm and Te Weta Bay of Lake Rotoiti and Lake Maraetai.

Public health medicine physician for Toi Te Ora Public Health, Dr Gregory Evans, said “it is important to avoid any activity which results in contact with the lake water”.

Cyanobacteria can release toxins that can trigger asthma and hay fever symptoms, skin rashes, stomach upsets, and in some cases neurological effects such as tingling around the mouth, headaches, breathing difficulties and visual problems.

“Algal mats and scum may also accumulate along the shoreline of the lake, so it’s especially important that parents ensure that children avoid contact with these as they may be toxic.”

Dogs were particularly at risk and should also be kept away from the shoreline. Elsewhere in New Zealand, there had been reported deaths of dogs that had eaten algae on shorelines.

