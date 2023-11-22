Kaikōkopu-Ridge Road trail open again after storm damage

Damage to the Kaikōkopu-Ridge Rd trail earlier this year was extensive, and it was closed for several months.

After being severely damaged in the storms that hit New Zealand in the early part of the year, the Kaikōkopu-Ridge Road trail is open again.

The trail is part of the cycle and walkway that links the Western Bay of Plenty with Rotorua.

It is accessed from Paengaroa via Old Coach Rd and Roydon Downs Rd and provides cyclists with a picturesque and safe route away from a busy section of SH33 between Paengaroa and Rotorua.

However, until recently it has been impassable on a bike.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council cycleways manager Scott Parker explains the situation.

“Following [ex]-cyclones Hale and Gabrielle in the summer, as well as the Auckland Anniversary weather in 2023, a stretch of approximately 600 metres of the Kaikōkopu Trail was damaged through the forest.

“A tomo up to 1.5m deep ran along the track, and the full width of the track between the trees. Cyclists using the trail could carry their bike through this part, but it was impossible to ride through this section and very difficult to walk.”

Substantial funding was needed to cover the extensive repairs required to get the track back to a passable condition.

“[The] council was successful in applying for the Tourism Infrastructure Fund, which was considering projects impacted by the severe weather events earlier in 2023. A $30,000 grant from the MBIE [Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment] fund was provided to [the] council, and the balance of funds of around $25,000 to complete the repairs was covered by Western Bay of Plenty District Council.”

The same contractors who built the trail carried out the repairs.

“In addition to its restoration, some improvements have been made to help mitigate against the risks that future heavy rain run-off may pose.”

“The Kaikōkopu Trails Group look after most maintenance aspects themselves, and we are grateful for their ongoing support to care for this track for all our community.

John Fowler, who heads up the trail group, welcomes the re-opening of trail.

“This will be great news for all those people that enjoyed this great asset, the only official track around Te Puke linking the Western Bay to Rotorua.

“Many thanks must go to the Western Bay council and their team, led by Scott Parker, for arranging the funding and getting this important link repaired.”

While Rotorua Lakes Council has previously provided support for the trail and last year provided a bobcat to restore a washed-out section in its district, the 2023 restoration work has been managed by Western Bay of Plenty District Council.