Te Puke won the Tai Mitchell boys' tournament at Blake Park. Photo / Supplied
Junior rugby in Te Puke is booming after the annual Tai Mitchell rugby tournament. And the town is celebrating.
The Te Puke team are 2024 Tai Mitchell Shield champions in the boys’ competition after winning the final by more than 60 points against Tauranga West and going through seven tournament games in five days undefeated.
Praise for Te Puke came from all quarters.
“Phenomenal — an exceptional team,” Ray Atkins, coach of the Tauranga East team who were thumped by Te Puke earlier in the tournament, and one of the tournament organisers, said.
“There was Te Puke and then everyone else. Head and shoulders above, outstanding.”