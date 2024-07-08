And winners both on and off the field it seems.

“Their sportsmanship was superb, their attitude commendable. They demonstrated a lot of respect towards their opponents at the end of a game,” Atkins said.

“Even though many of those opponents were dispatched by big scores. It was a privilege to play against them.”

It is estimated more than 1000 people watched the final yesterday, with more than 10,000 spectators over the five days at Blake Park.

“Fantastic tournament, best ever,” Atkins said.

Tai Mitchell gives intermediate-age players their first taste of representative rugby.

Surprisingly, the biggest problem for the 19 boys’ and girls’ teams comprising more than 500 players was sunburn. The tournament was played in stunning weather, which assisted the big turnout.

“How many rugby tournaments are played where there’s an ongoing demand for sunscreen?” Atkins said.

Action from the Girls' final where Tauranga West beat Tauranga North. Photo / Supplied

The organisers of the first Tai Mitchell tournament in Tauranga for 10 years also received their share of the plaudits — a well-run tournament and excellent facilities at Blake Park.

“Some of the sub-unions in the wider Bay of Plenty aren’t blessed with the same level of facilities we enjoy at Mount Maunganui,” Atkins’ partner Nikki Hansen said.

“They enjoyed Blake Park, thought it was amazing. The grounds, everything, was superb.”

The tournament was also a family affair, with son Kai Atkins, a former Tai Mitchell tournament player, putting school aside for three days to assist with running the tournament.

“He was happy and proud to do it — loved being part of Tai Mitchell at a different level,” Hansen said.

The family were at Blakes Park from about 6.30am most days for the tournament, and did not get home for 12 hours.

The Tai Mitchell tournament is always about the kids.

“And they had a ball, it was awesome,” Hansen said.

One of the new features of the tournament this year was the player zone — a special area where kids and coaches could chill, chat, and mingle.

Next year the tournament heads to Rotorua.

Tai Mitchell finals results:

Boys’ final: Te Puke 64-0 Tauranga West

Girls’ final: Tauranga West 20-12 Tauranga North

Boys’ 3rd/4th: Whakatane 35-17 Rotorua Maroon

Girls’ 3rd/4th: Whakatane 10-7 Te Puke

Result of the boys’ competition: Te Puke 1, Tauranga West 2; Whakatane 3, Rotorua Maroon 4; Tauranga East 5, Tauranga North 6; Galatea 7, Ōpōtiki 8; Rotorua Gold 9, Rangitīkei 10.

Girls’ competition: Tauranga West 1, Tauranga North 2; Whakatāne 3, Te Puke 4; Rotorua Maroon 5, Rangitāiki 6; Tauranga East 7, Opotiki 8; Rotorua Gold 9.