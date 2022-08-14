Juicy Festival hits Tauranga on January 6. Photo / Supplied

The line-up for Juicy Festival 2023 has got even juicier with the addition of two dominant R&B and hip-hop stars from the 2000s ready to bring the nostalgia.

Juicy Festival, or Juicy Fest as it's colloquially named, is an R18 one-day festival scheduled for eight shows across Australia and New Zealand this summer including Tauranga, Napier, Palmerston North, Auckland, Whangārei, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

Influential hip-hop superstar Chingy, and R&B crooner Lloyd have been added to the line-up of Nelly, Ne-Yo, Ja Rule, Bow Wow, Xzibit, Pretty Ricky, Mya and Twista.

In the early noughties Chingy collaborated with Jermaine Dupri, Snoop Dogg, Trina, Tyrese, Ludacris and more, and single-handedly influenced cultural slang with 'thurr' and 'hurr' following his smash hit Right Thurr.

Hip-hop superstar Chingy. Photo / Supplied

Other hits include Pullin Me Back, One Call Away, Holidae Inn, Dem Jeans and more.

As a member of the Murder Inc record label, Lloyd was a key player for those growing up in the mid to late noughties with tracks such as Get It Shawty, Lay It Down, Southside and You.

He collaborated with some of the world's biggest music stars including Drake, Nicki Minaj and the Young Money posse singing the hook on Bedrock, as well as artists such as 50 Cent, Ashanti, Ja Rule and Lil Wayne.

Juicy Fest co-founders Rawiri Nelson and Kane Sala said the marketing approach was about genuine connection to an entire genre that influenced pop culture for so many in New Zealand and Australia.

"With 90s and 2000s music on the resurgence through a multitude of samples in the top 100 pop charts of the last year, it makes sense to bring this music back to the Southern Hemisphere.

"We're really focused on triggering some deep nostalgia for so many who grew up to this era of hip-hop and R&B," Sala said.

Juicy Fest promoters Glenn Meikle and Matthew Spratt said once the Tauranga and Brisbane shows had sold out, they confirmed new locations for the two centres, with the Brisbane event now being held at Victoria Park and Tauranga's at Trustpower Baypark.

Extra tickets will also be released for the Palmerston North show to cater to the strong demand.

"Ticket sales are strong across all shows and many people are buying tickets to events outside of their home centres, which is not only good news for the local economy but for tourism as a whole," Spratt said.

R&B crooner Lloyd have been added to the line-up. Photo / Supplied

"People want to be out and enjoying themselves. We've all faced Covid restrictions in recent years and people are very much ready to enjoy the freedom of attending festivals once again. We're all pleased to see the comeback of the live music scene," Meikle said.

Payment plans are available from August 15.

Juicy Festival dates:

Napier: January 5.

Tauranga: January 6: (SOLD OUT).

Palmerston North: January 7 (SOLD OUT).

Auckland: January 8.

Whangārei: January 11.

Brisbane: January 13 (SOLD OUT).

Sydney: January 14.

Melbourne: January 15.