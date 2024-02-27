Joyce Wessel (second from the left), with Ione Pridham, Vi Schultz and Pat Jensen.

Hato Hone St John Te Puke would sadly like to acknowledge the passing of a long-time friend, volunteer and substantial donor to the local St John area committee.

Joyce Wessel, 98, had been living at CHT Glynavon Carehome for many years in her later life and always had a strong connection to her time as an ambulance officer and treasurer for the St John Te Puke area.

She came to Te Puke from Holland with her husband. Having no children, in the 1980s she became part of the St John Ambulance Brigade family, as it was known then.

Joyce went on to be a savvy treasurer and was also seen every year sitting in what was Blacketts Pharmacy on the corner of Oxford and Jellicoe Sts signing up residents to the supporter scheme, thus raising money for the local ambulance and ensuring people were covered for costs in the event they needed an ambulance in a medical emergency.

Once Joyce retired she was instrumental in ensuring the new Te Puke St John Ambulance station went ahead. At the time she wished no one to know of her philanthropy, but now with her passing we are at liberty to reveal, with her blessing, the huge support she has given over the years.

Joyce donated $250,000 to the establishment of the new ambulance station in 2013 that, along with the $500,000 from TECT, paid a large portion of the funds required to build. We needed 80 per cent of the funds in the bank before head office would give approval to build.

Joyce also donated the first ambulance for the new station and has given some funds that are set aside to go towards an ambulance in the future.

She did not like being in the limelight and was content to know quietly that she had so generously supported her community and the local group of staff and volunteers for St John.

It is people like Joyce who volunteer and give selflessly to their community who make this a very special place to live.

We thank you very much Joyce .

Your friends at Hato Hone St John.

■ Lyn Govenlock is St John Ambulance Te Puke area committee chairwoman



