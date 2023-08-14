Ministry of Education educational psychologist Paul Prangley. Photo / Alex Cairns

Tragedy struck the Mount Maunganui community after 11-year-old Jorja-Ray Smith was killed by a train while biking home. The sudden death shocked the community and shattered the hearts of her loved ones. It’s times like this when the Ministry of Education’s trauma and support team is called in to help schools and guide them through their grief. Cira Olivier speaks with one of these specialists about the job and the warning signs parents and teachers need to watch out for.

Educational psychologist Paul Prangley was on the road when he got the call.

An 11-year-old girl had been killed by a train while walking home from school.

Briefed with the “shattering” facts available in those first moments, he knew what he had to do.

He cancelled the day’s plans and headed to Mount Maunganui Intermediate School, where he and other specialists would be supporting those inside.

Tauranga’s Prangley has been part of the Ministry of Education’s specialist trauma and support team since 1990. Getting calls out of hours and having to be flexible with their usual day-to-day ministry work is part of the job.

A total of 25 specialists in the Bay of Plenty are based in Tauranga, Rotorua, Taupō and Whakatāne, and can be called upon at any time for tragedies in the region.

Monday, July 31 was one of those times.

After arriving at the school, Prangley spoke to principal Melissa Nelson about what they needed following the “very, very sad” event.

One of their own - Jorja-Ray Smith - was tragically killed by a train while walking home from school. The incident happened on Hewletts Rd in Mount Maunganui about 2.55pm on July 31.

Teachers had to break the news to their students after staff were briefed about what to say to the kids.

Prangley’s next important job, with two other team members, was to stay with the children and teachers throughout the day to see how everyone was coping and step in to help if needed.

Jorja-Ray Smith, 11, pictured at the start of the year.

“For intermediate kids, a trauma like this is probably the first time they’ve had anything so dreadful happen in their life.”

Many knew Jorja-Ray, sat next to her in class or played with her on the school playground.

She was described by her parents as “a precious gift” and a “special angel that came for a brief visit”. Nelson called her a “delightful, happy” member of the school’s family.

About 800 people attended Jorja-Ray’s tangi on Thursday, August 3 at Whareroa Marae. Many, including her classmates, spoke about her, and children also performed a haka. They have even painted a mural where the children wrote how much they miss her.

Prangley said children need to be looked after and cared for when in distress, and adults - whether they are teachers or parents - need to be ready to talk about any worries the child might have. The pupils also needed to be there for each other.

“We need to keep looking after one another.”

The trauma team is skilled and knows good ways to cope, and gave suggestions on what adults and school leaders could do to feel a bit better.

Pargnley said they did things with youngsters with regard to remembering someone who has died such as talking about the person or writing the family a card.

“At that age, kids need things to do, rather than just sitting down [and] talking. So while they’re doing those things, we’re circling and hearing their little conversations. We sit down and do things with them ... and that is the way for [children of] that age to talk about it.”

If the trauma team noticed any issues during this process, they’d ask an adult the child knew to speak to them more.

Generally, parents can help support children by talking to them and spending time with them, asking how their day went, and letting them explain if there is anything worrying them.

Prangley said parents would know when something was amiss: “You know your child.”

“When they start acting a bit differently ... or out of character ... that’s warning bells.”

Flowers and messages have been left at the railway crossing where Jorja-Ray was killed by a train on July 31. Photo / Alex Carins

Dig deep to see that everything’s okay: “Talk about feelings, rather than facts. How are you feeling? How can you feel better? How can you help your friends? That sort of stuff.”

Still worried? Get help from counselling services in the community, which GPs can make a referral to. The school was also given a list of services.

“If you’re feeling like things are not good, don’t just leave it.”

Prangley acknowledged shock played a part in how people reacted immediately, and there were ministry teams within schools that would let the trauma team know if they needed to come back.

“Psychologically ... you deal with it at the time, but it sort of sits there, and when one little thing happens, it brings it all back again.”

The trauma team keeps in touch with schools for months to make sure “things don’t burst out”.

Dealing with “shattering” tragedies isn’t something schools have much experience with, he said. The infrequency of such events means the role of trauma team members is not a “rushed-off-my-feet type of job”, which is why team members also have a concurrent regular job. Prangley’s day-to-day role was as an education psychologist.

When disaster strikes, someone from the school usually contacts the team, and a group heads out to assess the mood and what support is needed. If the team has heard of an event and the school hasn’t called, they get in touch.

All trauma teams around the country have one or more psychologists and a range of specialists, including in special needs, property and financial areas. They don’t offer counselling services.

The goal is to get the school “back to normal business as soon as possible” during a time when emotions are running high.

Prangley said the teams used their skills to help immediately, identify what’s needed and make referrals to other specialists that can offer the support needed at a larger scale.

“Sort of a spiderweb across the community ... to make sure the school and families have what they need to get through.”

Where to get help

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

For counselling and support

Lifeline: Call 0800 543 354 or text 4357 (HELP)

Suicide Crisis Helpline: Call 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)

Need to talk? Call or text 1737

Depression helpline: Call 0800 111 757 or text 4202

For children and young people:

Youthline: Call 0800 376 633 or text 234

What’s Up: Call 0800 942 8787 (11am to 11pm) or webchat (11am to 10.30pm)

The Lowdown: Text 5626 or webchat

Counselling support available