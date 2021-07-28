Jim Fishwick performs The Museum of This Morning at Waihi Boyd Rd Theatre

Jim Fishwick says he's endlessly fascinated by the small details of people's lives. Photo / Supplied

Jim Fishwick says he's endlessly fascinated by the small details of people's lives. Photo / Supplied

Are you willing for your story to hit the stage in Waihi this Saturday?

Jim Fishwick's show The Museum of This Morning is your chance.

Australian expat Fishwick, who now lives with his wife in Hamilton, will collate a Boyd Rd Theatre audience's real-life experiences of the things they did on the day into a lightning-fast, onetime-only museum exhibition.

The show has been tested around the country, including in Christchurch, Hamilton and Wellington, where a preview won the audience vote at improv competition Late Night Knife Fight.

"I'm endlessly fascinated by the small details of people's lives," says Fishwick, "and I'm excited to draw equally on my museum and improvisation skills to honour the everyday beauty and truth of what I find."

The Museum of This Morning is at Boyd Rd Theatre Waihi. Photo / Supplied

Fishwick is no stranger to making things up on the spot. At age 11, he attended a Theatresports show and instantly fell in love with the art form. He went to show after show and started taking part at age 15.

By the time he was 17, Fishwick was performing in bars, honing his skills in spontaneous comedy.

He taught and directed an improv programme at the University of Sydney for several years and won the Australian National Improvisation Championship in 2017. His role as curator of Museum of This Morning is partly inspired by his real-life job as a museum curator, most recently at the Australian Centre for the Moving Image in Melbourne.

After a year spent living apart, he and his Kiwi wife are thankful to be reunited in New Zealand.

"I am immensely grateful to be in Aotearoa and have loved my time here. I can't wait to hear people's stories in this interactive format," says Fishwick.

He recently took part in the NZ International Comedy Festival in Wellington, directing the sell-out season of The Saboteur, another interactive improv format, and has other schemes for immersive productions in the works.

THE MUSEUM OF THIS MORNING

Saturday July 31, 2021 at 7pm

Venue: The Theatre, 21 Boyd Rd, Waihi East

Tickets: $10/$20/$30/$40 – Pay What You Can

Box Office: www.morningmuseum.xyz