“At his core was a deep love of family, faith and community, and throughout his life he fused those traditional values with a thirst for knowledge and new ideas that constantly polished his vision for Aotearoa New Zealand.”

One of Bolger’s most important legacies was to conclude the first of the Treaty of Waitangi settlements between the Crown and iwi.

“He openly embraced Māori aspiration and strong environmental leadership,” Muller said.

Bolger would be remembered as “a dear friend and mentor” who had given him much advice and support over 30 years – “always delivered directly wrapped with unrelenting positivity and humour”, Muller said.

“I will miss him deeply, and Michelle and I are thinking of Joan and his close family at this time.

“Rest in peace now, good and faithful servant. ”

Former Prime Minister Jim Bolger with his wife Joan in May. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Bolger was born in 1935 in Ōpunake, Taranaki, the son of Irish immigrants, Daniel and Cecilia, who arrived in New Zealand from County Wexford in 1930. His Irish Catholic roots remained important to him throughout his life.

He married Joan Riddell, who had gone to school at Pungarehu about 3km away and had returned to teach there.

The young couple moved to the King Country and bought a beef and cattle farm. They had nine children: Dan, Paul, Brian, Stephen, Bernadette, Fiona, Rachael, Matt and Aidan.

Bolger suggested that his Celtic history, including “the oppressive landlords of Ireland”, enabled him to empathise with the hurts and concerns of Māori and groups who had not had a fair deal.

Bolger also ushered in the MMP electoral system, although it was first advanced before he took office.

Bolger became involved in farming politics before he was first elected to Parliament in 1972. He went on to lead New Zealand from 1990 to 1997 before being ousted as Prime Minister by Jenny Shipley.

Prime Minister Jim Bolger (right) and his new deputy Winston Peters sign their coalition agreement in December, 1996. Photo / Martin Hunter

The turbulence following his ousting contributed to the collapse of National’s coalition with New Zealand First, which was formed in 1996.

The coalition was the first Government under the MMP electoral system and had been formed despite Bolger having sacked Winston Peters, then-Tauranga MP, from cabinet in 1991, before Peters formed New Zealand First.

When it became clear that Bolger no longer had the numbers to remain Prime Minister, he negotiated with Shipley to become the next ambassador to the United States, a job he held from 1998 to 2001.

He then worked for two Labour Governments, accepting posts that irked National at the time as they were leadership roles in policy areas that National had opposed.

By dint of chairing NZ Post, he chaired the newly created state bank, Kiwibank, for the Helen Clark-led Government and led a working party to refine the policy of Fair Pay Agreements for the Jacinda Ardern-led Government.

He eschewed a knighthood on his retirement from politics but was made a member of New Zealand’s highest order, the Order of New Zealand.

He was appointed Chancellor of Waikato University in 2007 and held the post for 12 years. In 2019, he was awarded an honorary doctorate from the university.