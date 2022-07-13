Jerrie-Lee Ngareta Hill is representing Te Puke, Kawerau and Te Teko in the Ms Woman of the Universe New Zealand beauty pageant.

If there is a stereotypical beauty pageant contestant - Te Puke's Jerrie-Lee Ngareta Hill isn't it.

Jerrie-Lee (Ngāti Awa iwi, Tūwharetoa hapu) has been accepted as an entrant in the Ms Woman of the Universe New Zealand 2022 contest, part of the Mrs Universe New Zealand beauty pageant.

As well as Te Puke, she is representing Kawerau and Te Teko.

"I'm a busy mother of five so, for me, I've been focused on looking after my little loves and as they are getting a little bit older, I have been able to do more stuff for myself," she says.

"I'm into anything creative. I do modelling, I do acting, I paint, I write."

But it was one specific aspect of the pageant that made her decide to take part.

"I was looking at my Facebook and this ad popped up for Ms Woman of the Universe New Zealand. I thought I probably wouldn't be interested in doing something like that, but then I thought, 'no, I'll be open-minded'."

She clicked the link and found that pageant organisers were advocating support for people going through domestic violence. It was something Jerrie-Lee felt she wanted to support.

Pageants had never previously sparked her interest.

"I thought you have to have a pretty face and look beautiful in a gown and it's quite superficial - that was my initial take - but when I looked into it I realised it was much more. That's part of it, but it's only a small part - you need to be an advocate, a leader for the community and you need to be able to have a voice - and that's pretty much me."

Jerrie-Lee has three degrees including a Masters in Social Sciences, a black tip in taekwondo, she has written books, is an actor, models professionally and for charity, and is passionate about helping the community.

"If you are successful in all those areas then you are able to be crowned the pageant queen - so that was another thing that really enticed me and so I thought 'Okay I'm doing it'."

She says the increased exposure that has and will come from being involved in the pageant will help her support and spread the messages of the causes she is passionate about.

She has written several books, two published in paperback and others available online.

"They are mainly for children, but adults can benefit too."

One is a Māori and English educational resource.

"It teaches about Māori mythology, the Māori alphabet and things like that, but in the form of an activity book, so it's more interactive, more visual."

The book includes songs, one of which Jerrie-Lee wrote.

"It's done so it's quite easy for everybody to understand. It's in English, but it teaches Māori."

Lockdown saw her create another educational resource.

"I had all my kids and I wanted them to still keep up with school. At that time we hadn't been given the resources we were waiting for so, I thought instead of waiting, I wanted to do activities for them every day.

"I decided to write what I was doing so I could share it with other parents who might be struggling to think of activities to do with their children."

That book is now published through Amazon.

Jerrie-Lee Ngareta Hill, left, with other cast members from The Pink Hammer last year.

As an actor, Jerrie-Lee has appeared in a commercial and has had other minor roles. She was part of the cast at Te Puke Repertory Theatre's production, The Pink Hammer, last year.

"I'm with BOPAS - the Bay of Plenty Acting Studio - and I've been doing that about two years.

"They said they'd love to have me on the books, but I would need to practise and hone my skills, which I've been doing."

The pageant will be in Auckland in October.

"The winner gets the opportunity to represent New Zealand and gets to travel overseas and represent the whole nation, which is quite exciting."

Jerrie-Lee is sponsored by Shape Studio, Bay Bridesmaid and Adrienne Whitewood and she says other sponsorship would be welcome. She can be contacted through Facebook.