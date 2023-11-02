Half a million ballots uncounted - Luxon may need NZ First, 30% drop in literacy support via Reading Recovery in last 3 years and owners are being urged to have a pet plan as Guy Fawkes rolls around. Video / NZ Herald / AP / Getty

A former Mongrel Mob member with 65 previous convictions has had months added to his current jail sentence after pleading guilty to influencing the trial testimony of his victim.

Jason Rex Maney, 42, who has been jailed 29 times before, was sentenced in the High Court at Rotorua yesterday on one charge of wilfully attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Three members of Maney’s family were in the public gallery at the sentencing.

One family member waved to Maney as he was led from the dock. “Goodbye, darling,” she said.

Maney, originally from Rotorua but lately from Tauranga, is serving an 8½-year sentence after being found guilty in May of violence charges against his former partner.

He strangled his victim until she was unconscious and beat her head and face, resulting in a brain bleed.

Maney was sentenced for this offending in July. He must serve a minimum of five years’ imprisonment.

Going through the facts of the case, Justice Layne Harvey said that, while in custody awaiting trial for the attack, Maney “devised a plan to defeat” his charges.

Between December 2021 and February 2022, he asked his brother and a fellow Springhill inmate, whom Maney had recruited into the Mongrel Mob from prison, to influence his victim’s testimony at trial.

“You instructed [your accomplice] to get the witness to change her statement and state that she was not assaulted by you but instead by a Crown witness.”

Jason Rex Maney was sentenced in the High Court at Rotorua on a charge of wilfully attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Maney made handwritten changes to the witness’ formal statement and had it delivered to his accomplice, who was on bail in Upper Hutt.

In 2022, via a group call, Maney told an accomplice to contact the witness and tell her “what was missing” from her statement.

Justice Harvey said police found the witness’ formal statements with Maney’s handwritten changes after searching the accomplice’s home.

Police also found two devices containing communications with the witness, discussing her statement and the evidence she should give at trial.

“You were the person driving this offending,” Justice Harvey said, addressing Maney at sentencing.

“It was premeditated to a significant degree and you recruited others to assist. As the Crown pointed out, the witness was successfully influenced to change her evidence. She was the key Crown witness.”

Justice Harvey said it was notable that Maney had carried out similar offending while in custody awaiting trial on different violence charges in 2016.

“In that case those efforts were unsuccessful.”

Crown prosecutor Cindy Lee said an end sentence of 12 months, taking into account a small discount for Maney’s late guilty plea, would be appropriate.

“The guilty plea was entered on the day of the judge-alone trial so all parties were prepared to come along and proceed.”

Lee said Maney was the “facilitator” of the plan to influence the evidence of a key witness in his trial. “He knew what he said in those calls.”

Appearing for Maney, Michael Bott said there should be a higher discount for Maney’s guilty plea.

“He saved the court a week or more of trial time, which is valuable in relation to a court that is overloaded with delays in trial.”

Bott said Maney had also made efforts towards rehabilitation.

“This is a man who now has hope. He’s left the gang. He’s embraced and is pursuing counselling to help others and himself.”

Bott said even Maney’s guards had noticed a change in the former gang member’s behaviour.

The judge sentenced Maney to 10 months’ imprisonment, which he must serve in addition to his current 8½-year sentence for beating his former partner.

Maryana Garcia is a regional reporter writing for the Rotorua Daily Post and the Bay of Plenty Times. She covers local issues, health and crime.