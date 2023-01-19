PM Jacinda Ardern announces her shock resignation at the Labour Party caucus retreat in Napier saying she 'no longer have that bit extra in the tank'. Video / Mark Mitchell

PM Jacinda Ardern announces her shock resignation at the Labour Party caucus retreat in Napier saying she 'no longer have that bit extra in the tank'. Video / Mark Mitchell

Local Labour supporters and politicians have described Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as an “incredible boss,” empathetic, and a “great leader”.

They say they are “shocked” and “stunned” as they process the news Ardern will stand down on February 7.

Ardern made the announcement choking back tears today.

She said she had hoped to find the energy and heart to continue in the role over the summer, “but I have not been able to do that”.

She said she had reflected on her own future.

“This has been the most fulfilling five and a half years of my life,” Ardern said.

Tauranga list MP Jan Tinetti could not be reached to be interviewed but posted on Facebook that “no words can convey how I feel about this remarkable woman Jacinda Ardern”.

”Not only has she been the most incredible boss but she has been a huge support to me in a personal capacity, I will never, ever forget the support and aroha she gave to me when I was diagnosed with breast cancer.

”Jacinda is a great leader, the hardest working person I have ever met but above all that what will always stand out for me is that she is a kind, generous, fiercely loyal person of the utmost integrity.”

Associate Minister of Education Jan Tinetti speaks to media. Photo / NZME

Rotorua list MP Tāmati Coffey was also unavailable but pointed to comments made on his Facebook page.

”[Jacinda] had announced today that she is leaving politics and will not go further as the Prime Minister of Aotearoa NZ. She has led us through the Covid pandemic, the Christchurch shootings as well as many natural disasters and she has done it with kindness and empathy for the last five years.”

Coffey said there was “much to sort through” but he stood with Ardern.

Thanks @jacindaardern .. you’ve been one hell of a boss. The struggle continues. Ka whawhai tonu mātou. pic.twitter.com/UJ402Cg4uj — Tāmati Coffey (@tamaticoffey) January 19, 2023

Speaking to media after the announcement Labour MP Kiri Allan said Ardern had led the country through the “most incredible challenges” and led with grace, empathy and compassion.

“I am incredibly proud to have served as a minister in her cabinet and the imprint that she will have on Aotearoa, what she has given to us will go down in history.

“We’re shocked but we send her with love, we send her and her whānau with compassion, it’s been an incredibly challenging past few years, she’s made that call and we love her.”

Asked if she would put herself forward for the leadership Allan said the caucus would go through the official process and make decisions over the next few days

“It’s time to take stock and have those discussions.”

Allan said Labour could “absolutely” still win the next election.

“Part of her legacy will be the fact that she has got a caucus of 65 MPs that she has invested in, who care deeply about New Zealand. We have a plan, Labour has an economic plan, it has a social plan, we’re in the throes of some of the most challenging times and from the legacy that she’s left us all I think we’re well-equipped to take the next steps.”

Allan said Ardern had supported her through challenging times such as her cervical cancer diagnosis and fight.

“Everywhere I go I get asked ‘what is Jacinda Ardern like?’ What you get in the public is what she’s like behind closed doors. She is staunch and she is compassionate and she is caring. She is decisive, she held my hand through some of the most incredibly tough times of my life like she did with all New Zealanders.”

Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller said he was “as stunned as the rest of the country” when the announcement was made.

”I’ve just seen it over the last few minutes. It’s an exceptionally tough job and she’s given it her all and she needs to be acknowledged for that.”

Former Rotorua mayor and Labour Party stalwart Steve Chadwick said, “good on her”.

Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller. Photo / Andrew Warner

She was not shocked by the news and said Ardern had made a high-value decision.

“I love her looking after her family and herself.”

Chadwick believed Ardern was the right person to lead New Zealand at the right time. She said Ardern had done a phenomenal job and was an amazing PM, and the Covid-19 response was enviable, with it being the right thing to do at the time. She wished whoever the replacement was good-luck, but declined to comment on who she thought that might be.

Tauranga City Council commission chairwoman Anne Tolley said she was “a bit shocked”.

“I think as Prime Minister, leading a country through a series of quite significant events, she’s been a great leader and doesn’t matter what your party-political affiliation is, you have to admire the way she has done that and that would take its toll on anybody.

“You’ve got to take your hat off to her.

“She’s got an excellent reputation overseas and she’s said she’s done and doesn’t have enough in the tank for another three-year term.”

Asked what it was like leaving central government, Tolley, who served as Education Minister from 2008 to 2011 and Children’s Minister from 2016 to 2017 under National, said she recognised it was “time to go” and that was what Ardern was saying.

“The beauty of choosing your own time is you’ve thought it through and you’re prepared for it and it’s something you want to do as against somethings that forced on you at an election.

“You work it all through in your own head, you know what you’re stepping out of and you feel comfortable with it.”

Jacinda Ardern choked back tears as she revealed she was stepping down as Prime Minister. January 19, 2023. Photo / Warren Buckland

Labour party member and Tauranga local Heidi Tidmarsh said “it’s a sad day” and that she “can’t fault her”.

Tidmarsh, who had two daughters aged 14 and 10, said Ardern showed them “anything’s possible, girls are boss”.

Labour member Heidi Tidmarsh with art she organised to be auctioned for breast cancer awareness. Photo / NZME

Former Tauranga Labour candidate Anne Pankhurst was saddened by the news but said she appreciated the leadership at what was “an incredibly difficult time”.

She said Ardern was stepping down at a good time politically, as it meant Labour would have plenty of time to find a successor. She had no opinion on who that might be.

Pankhurst met Ardern on several occasions and said she always remembered who she was, which showed the calibre of her as a person.

Pāpāmoa resident Nicole Bishop told the Bay of Plenty Times the PM had “a really tough innings”.

”She’s done nearly six years and it has not been easy,” the 52-year-old said.

Ardern has said she was not resigning because she was worried about losing the election, and that she believed Labour would win, but Bishop was not convinced.

”I think she could have carried on but I think she clearly doesn’t want to lose the election because Jacinda’s a winner and she always wants to win ... so I think she’s just thinking ahead and she’s just going, actually we might lose the election.

”But I don’t think it’s going to put the Labour party in any better position going forward.”

Asked who Ardern’s successor might be, Bishop said she had been speaking about this with her colleagues. ”No-one can even come up with an option that we think is good enough to kind of do the job.”

Bishop said the resignation would make for “a really interesting election”.

On Omanu Beach, local voter Peter, who did not want his last name used, told the Bay of Plenty Times he had never voted for Labour but liked Ardern when she first won the leadership.

”She was genuine and did best job she could. It is now time for a new change.”

Beachgoer Mark Pennington said it was “time for a change”.

”She did pretty good but room for improvement now.”

Tauranga business owner Marack Henderson was not a Labour supporter but said Ardern had “done a great job in her time”, including leading the country through difficult times including the Christchurch attack and the Covid-19 pandemic.

But from a business point of view, he said it was time for a change.

Tauranga business owner Marack Henderson. Photo / Mead Norton

A caucus vote will happen on Sunday for a new Party leader - and new Prime Minister.

Grant Robertson told Ardern he would not be putting his name forward to be the leader of the Labour Party - and new PM.

The PM said her team were well-placed to take the country forward and contest the next election.

“I am not leaving because I believe we can’t win the election but because I believe we can and will.”

Ardern said she was not leaving because it was hard.

“I know when I have enough left in the tank to do it justice. I would be doing a disservice to New Zealanders to continue.”

Ardern said the caucus was surprised when she told them, but they understood.

Ardern would stay as an MP of Mt Albert until April to avoid the need for a byelection.

Ardern said one of her great privileges was working with Māori. She recalled a marae in Rotorua, being welcomed with a pōhiri and the weight of the job hit her.

She said she felt the Government had made progress in working with Māori.

Asked what traits made a good prime minister, Ardern said the top of the list was “empathy”.

“Unless you can work to comprehend the experience of others it is very hard to deliver solutions and respond to crises without that starting point. That has been a really important principle for me.”

Ardern also announced this year’s election would be on October 14.